Heavy pre-monsoon rains in Bengaluru caused severe flooding at The Bookworm, a famous bookstore on Church Street, resulting in the damage of 4,000 to 5,000 books. Following the store's viral social media post about the devastation, the reading community has come together, offering support and creative solutions.

The Bookworm, a famous bookshop on Church Street, is suffering severe losses as a result of water seeping into its premises and damaging thousands of books due to the heavy rain that pounded Bengaluru on Wednesday. The Bookworm posted images of its flooded interiors on Instagram, with a number of volumes drenched on the ground. The business highlighted the extent of the damage in its post, saying, "Due to heavy rain in Bangalore, we lost 4,000 to 5,000 books."

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The development occurs in the midst of Bengaluru's record-breaking April 24-hour rainfall. By 8:30 am on April 30, the city had received 111 mm of rain, above the previous record of 108.6 mm set on April 19, 2001.

Take A Look At Viral Post

Reading Community Comes Together

Members of the reading community stepped forward with words of support and ideas to help the business recover after images of the wrecked bookshop went viral online. To make up for losses, many people suggested purchasing the tainted publications.

One remark said, "Reading community: if you purchase one of the dirty books and encourage a friend to purchase another, not only will they get over their loss, but everyone who purchases and reads them will also become a little wiser."

Others offered innovative solutions, such as planning a "wet book fair" or using their social media following to increase support. Another user commented, "I would be willing to buy as many as possible if any of the damaged books are still readable," and numerous more volunteered to donate books.

“Oh NOOOOOO please let us know if we can do anything! A wet book fair sounds like a great idea in these circumstances,” wrote another user.

Another user wrote: “Now is the time for the reading community to show up for our beloved @thebookworm_blr 🥺 Please tell us how we can support!.”

Strong Rainfall in Bengaluru

A strong pre-monsoon thunderstorm caused the rain, which stopped traffic in certain areas of Bengaluru. Ice pellets piled up on roads in places like MG Road, Trinity Circle, and the vicinity of the Mahatma Gandhi Road Metro station due to heavy rains and hail that were recorded throughout central districts.

Seven people, including a toddler, perished as a result of the severe weather when a hospital wall fell during the torrential downpour.