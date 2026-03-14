In 1990, a man’s uncle purchased four acres of land for ₹60,000. As the area developed over decades, its value increased significantly. He recently sold two acres for ₹25 crore and placed the proceeds in a fixed deposit. This investment now generates a monthly interest income of approximately ₹14.5 lakh, while he still retains the remaining land.

A remarkable real-life investment story has gone viral online after a stock market trader shared how his uncle’s decades-old land purchase transformed into a massive source of income. The anecdote, widely circulated on social media, highlights how patience and strategic timing can significantly influence wealth creation, especially in real estate.

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According to the post, the man’s uncle bought four acres of land in his hometown back in 1990 for just ₹60,000. Over the years, the area witnessed steady development, eventually evolving into a district with growing commercial activity and infrastructure. As property prices surged, the value of the land multiplied dramatically, setting the stage for a lucrative deal.

The turning point came when a major retail chain purchased two acres of the property for ₹25 crore. Instead of reinvesting the proceeds in risky ventures, the uncle opted for a conservative financial approach by placing the funds in a fixed deposit. This decision now generates a monthly interest income of approximately ₹14.5 lakh, while he still retains ownership of the remaining portion of the land.

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Narrating the story in his viral tweet, the trader wrote: “A true story from my hometown! In 1990, my uncle bought four acres of land for 15,000 per acre. Total investment: 60,000.” He further explained how urban expansion transformed the region’s prospects, eventually attracting large-scale corporate investment.

Highlighting the lesson behind the experience, he added: “He has now put the 25 crores in a fixed deposit, and he gets 14.5 lakh per month in interest.” The post emphasised that substantial wealth can sometimes be built simply by holding on to the right asset for decades rather than chasing quick returns.

The story quickly sparked widespread reactions across social media platforms. While many users praised the uncle’s foresight and patience, others pointed out that such outcomes depend heavily on location, timing and broader economic trends. Some also discussed the tax implications and financial planning considerations associated with large property transactions and interest income.

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"What an incredible journey from Rs 60,000 to Rs 25 Crores!" said one user, while another added: "It doesn't mean all land has the same value; it depends on area and luck."

A third replied: "It takes lot of patience to hold it all those years when he would have been getting 10 lakhs, 25 lakhs or even a crore in between!! Good wishes to him."

A fourth said: “Did your uncle put the entire 25 crores in FD? How much LTCG did pay? I see the entire 25 crore is assumed in FD at seven per cent where interest adds up to 14.58 lakh pm rounded off to 14.5 lakh. The interest can attract TDS tax under various slabs.”