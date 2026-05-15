Apart from the coastal belt, both North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka are expected to witness unstable weather conditions till May 17. Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds ranging between 40 kmph and 50 kmph are likely in several districts.

The IMD has stated that wind speed may slightly reduce on May 18, but thunderstorms and moderate winds could still continue in isolated places. Sudden rain spells, lightning activity and strong winds may lead to traffic congestion, tree falls and temporary power cuts in a few regions.

People travelling during evening hours have been advised to remain cautious, especially in districts vulnerable to storm activity.