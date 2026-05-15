A trough extending from the low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal has started influencing weather conditions across Andhra Pradesh. Due to this, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms is likely in districts including Alluri Sitarama Raju, Polavaram, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Kadapa, Kurnool and Nandyal.

Authorities have advised farmers and cattle herders to stay alert during thunderstorms. People working outdoors have been asked not to shelter under trees and instead move to safer buildings during lightning activity.