Konkan:

Light rainfall is expected at isolated places today. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds may also occur in some pockets. Heatwave conditions are likely in isolated areas.

Madhya Maharashtra:

Several regions may receive light rain along with thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds during the day.

Marathwada:

Scattered rainfall, thunderstorm activity and gusty winds are expected across parts of the region. Some districts may continue to face heatwave conditions.

Vidarbha:

The weather is likely to remain mostly dry, although isolated thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds may occur. Heatwave conditions are expected in a few places.