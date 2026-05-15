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Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Rain and Heatwave Warning Across Maharashtra Today
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Maharashtra is witnessing dramatic weather conditions today as several districts face a mix of intense heat, unseasonal rainfall and thunderstorms. The IMD has warned of lightning, gusty winds and heatwave conditions
IMD Warns of Heatwave and Thunderstorms Across Maharashtra
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a combination of extreme heat and unseasonal rain across Maharashtra today, May 15, 2026. While North Central Maharashtra and parts of Marathwada are likely to experience heatwave conditions, districts in South Central Maharashtra and Marathwada may witness thunderstorms, lightning, moderate rainfall and strong winds blowing at speeds of 40-50 kmph.
The sudden weather fluctuations have created challenging conditions for residents as the state battles both soaring temperatures and storm activity at the same time.
Region-Wise Weather Forecast for Today
Konkan:
Light rainfall is expected at isolated places today. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds may also occur in some pockets. Heatwave conditions are likely in isolated areas.
Madhya Maharashtra:
Several regions may receive light rain along with thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds during the day.
Marathwada:
Scattered rainfall, thunderstorm activity and gusty winds are expected across parts of the region. Some districts may continue to face heatwave conditions.
Vidarbha:
The weather is likely to remain mostly dry, although isolated thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds may occur. Heatwave conditions are expected in a few places.
Temperatures Continue to Rise Across Maharashtra
Several cities in Maharashtra recorded extremely high temperatures over the last 24 hours. Akola registered 45.9°C, Amravati touched 45.8°C, Jalgaon recorded 45.6°C and Wardha reported 45°C. Nagpur saw temperatures rise to 44.2°C, while Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar recorded 43.4°C.
In Pune, the weather is expected to remain mostly clear during the day with partly cloudy skies by afternoon and evening. Temperatures across different areas are likely to range between 37°C and 41°C.
Mumbai is expected to witness partly cloudy skies in the morning followed by clearer weather later in the day. The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 34°C, while the minimum may hover near 28°C.
According to the IMD, maximum temperatures across Maharashtra may rise by 2-3°C over the next three days before gradually declining. Minimum temperatures in interior regions are also expected to increase slightly over the next 48 hours.
ALSO READ: Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Warns of Heat and Discomfort in Mumbai, Yellow Alert Issued for Konkan
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