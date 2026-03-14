A viral video on Instagram shows two sons surprising their mother in the kitchen for her birthday. They sweetly showered her with flower petals, a heartwarming gesture that has garnered widespread praise online for its simple expression of love.

A sweet video of two kids surprise their mother with flower petals in the kitchen for her birthday has gone viral on social media. Akshit Singh published the video on Instagram with the remark, "Happy birthday Maa," as well as hashtags praising his mother and the momentous event. In the now-viral video, the two boys approached their mother silently as she worked in the kitchen. Each of them had a bag full of flower petals, expertly concealing it behind their backs as they approached her with broad smiles.

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Unaware of the surprise waiting for her, their mother continued her job until they approached and displayed what they were holding. Standing alongside her, the brothers lifted the bags above her head, softly showering her with beautiful flowers.

The petals dropped around her, and she smiled warmly, evidently moved by the gesture. The scene grew even more joyful when the sons gathered up the fallen petals from the floor and showered her again, transforming the kitchen into a tiny party full of laughter and affection.

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Social Media Reacts to Video

The kind act drew a lot of attention from viewers online, with many applauding the sons for commemorating their mother in such a meaningful way.

One person remarked, "Your mother is very beautiful; God bless you and your family."

Another remarked, "What more could a mother want? This is really lovely."

Several more commented with heart emojis and blessings for the family, stating that the film caught a simple yet important manner of expressing love and thanks to their parents.