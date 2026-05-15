On May 14 and 15, all North Bengal districts can expect light to moderate rain. Some parts of Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and North Dinajpur might even get heavy rain (7-11 cm). The rain will get even heavier on May 16 and 17. A very heavy rain alert (7-20 cm) is out for Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Cooch Behar are also on alert for heavy showers. Expect strong winds of 40-50 kmph and a high chance of lightning.