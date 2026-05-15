Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Forecast Issued For THIS Place; Check Here
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The morning started out all sunny and bright. But will it rain later in the day? What is the weather department predicting? Find out what's in store for the weekend. Check here
Today's weather update at a glance
The Alipore Met office reports that an east-west trough is running from southeast Madhya Pradesh to North Bengal and Sikkim. On top of that, two separate cyclonic circulations are active over Bangladesh and East Uttar Pradesh. There's a clear low-pressure area in the southwest Bay of Bengal, but it won't directly affect West Bengal.
Rainy conditions building up
A huge amount of moisture is flowing in from the Bay of Bengal, creating the perfect setup for rain in North Bengal. The Alipore regional weather office has said that thunderstorms and rain will likely get stronger in the northern districts over the next few days. This is all happening because multiple atmospheric systems are active right now.
What's the forecast for South Bengal?
Rain is set to get more intense in North Bengal's districts over the next few days. South Bengal won't see heavy showers, but places like Birbhum, Murshidabad, West Bardhaman, Jhargram, and Medinipur might get light to moderate rain with gusty winds blowing at 30-40 kmph. We've also included some advice for the public.
North Bengal's detailed rain update
On May 14 and 15, all North Bengal districts can expect light to moderate rain. Some parts of Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and North Dinajpur might even get heavy rain (7-11 cm). The rain will get even heavier on May 16 and 17. A very heavy rain alert (7-20 cm) is out for Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Cooch Behar are also on alert for heavy showers. Expect strong winds of 40-50 kmph and a high chance of lightning.
Weather department issues a warning
The weather department has issued a few special warnings. Lightning is a big risk in open fields, so find a safe shelter if you see thunderclouds. The heavy rain could also cause landslides in the hilly areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong. There's also a chance of damage to crops.
ALSO READ: Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rain, Thunderstorm Alert Issued For The Next 7 Days; Check
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