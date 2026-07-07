A viral post by an Indian senior citizen highlighted the vast difference in healthcare costs between the US and India. During a visit to Seattle, he paid over Rs 65,000 for a consultation and medicines that would cost around Rs 2,500 in India. The prescribed drugs were even manufactured in India.

An Indian senior citizen's account of seeking medical treatment during a visit to the United States has gone viral after highlighting the stark difference in healthcare costs between the US and India.

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Shared on X by user Adhir Sinha, the post detailed how a routine medical consultation and prescription left him with a hefty bill while he was staying in Seattle, Washington, with his wife.

Check the viral post here:

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According to Sinha, the couple had travelled to Seattle for two months and had carried medicines from India for his wife, who had been recovering from a severe respiratory illness. However, after their supply ran out, they had to seek treatment locally. Their daughter arranged an appointment with a pulmonologist, but they were first required to consult a general physician through a video appointment, which was scheduled a week later.

Following the consultation, the doctor prescribed medicines that were not immediately available. Sinha said it took another four to five days for the prescription to reach the local pharmacy. When the medicines finally arrived, he was surprised to discover they were manufactured by Indian pharmaceutical company Cipla and carried the label "Made in India."

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The biggest shock, however, was the cost. Sinha claimed the medicines, which would cost around Rs 2,500 in India, were priced at nearly Rs 42,000 in the US. Even after his US medical insurance covered half the amount, he said he still had to pay approximately Rs 21,000 out of pocket. A week later, he also received a doctor's consultation bill of $283 (around Rs 23,000), taking the total expense for treatment to over Rs 65,000.

Reflecting on the experience, Sinha contrasted the healthcare systems of the two countries and urged fellow Indians to appreciate the conveniences available back home. Beyond affordable medicines and easier access to doctors, he praised India's inexpensive mobile data, quick grocery delivery services, doorstep diagnostic tests, seamless UPI-based digital payments, availability of domestic help and strong neighbourhood support systems.

The post quickly went viral, triggering a lively debate on social media. Many users agreed that routine healthcare and medicines are significantly more affordable and accessible in India than in the US. Others pointed out that comparisons should also consider differences in infrastructure, insurance systems, advanced medical technology and specialised healthcare services offered in the United States. The discussion also underscored the importance of comprehensive travel and health insurance for those visiting countries where medical care can be substantially more expensive.

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