A police officer carried a 72-year-old woman on his shoulders through waist-deep floodwaters after a state-run bus became stranded at Sarasai.

As relentless monsoonrains continued to lash Maharashtra, a heartwarming act of courage unfolded in Raigad district, where a police officer carried a 72-year-old woman on his shoulders through waist-deep floodwaters after a state-run bus became stranded at Sarasai. All eight passengers onboard the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus were rescued safely.

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The rescue mission was led by personnel from the Rasayani Police, with crucial assistance from the Help Foundation, after rising floodwaters left the bus immobilised. Sharing details of the operation on X, Raigad Police wrote, "Prompt action by Rasayani Police helped rescue eight passengers after an ST bus became stranded in floodwaters at Sarasai. With assistance from the Help Foundation, the police safely evacuated all eight passengers, including a 72-year-old woman, demonstrating their commitment to duty."

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Images released by the police captured the dramatic rescue, showing the officer carrying the elderly woman on his shoulders while navigating waist-deep floodwaters to bring her to safety. The remaining passengers were also evacuated without injury.

The inspiring rescue comes as Maharashtra continues to battle an intense monsoon spell that has thrown daily life into disarray across Mumbai, Pune and several neighbouring districts. Days of relentless rainfall have triggered widespread flooding, severe waterlogging and major transport disruptions.

In Mumbai, schools and colleges remained closed on Monday after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange Alert warning of heavy rainfall and strong winds. Authorities also urged residents to avoid non-essential travel as adverse weather conditions persisted.