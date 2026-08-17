Deepak Mhaskey, a Chhattisgarh BJP organiser and former Chemistry professor, replaces Amit Malviya as BJP IT Cell chief. His EIL profile cites electoral-data work; he served on EIL’s board from November 2021 to this March and chairs Chhattisgarh Medical Services Corporation Limited.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has moved Deepak Mhaskey into the top slot of its digital wing, naming the Chhattisgarh organiser and former Chemistry professor as the new Social Media Convenor and replacing Amit Malviya as the party’s IT Cell chief.

The shift brings a relatively low-profile state hand to the centre of the BJP’s online operations. Mhaskey’s résumé stands out in a space usually dominated by campaign veterans steeped in communications.

His career spans a college classroom, agriculture, public-sector boardrooms and a government-facing post in Raipur. He has also been associated with the BJP’s organisation in Chhattisgarh for years.

Born in 1968, Mhaskey holds an MSc in Chemistry, a diploma in cement technology and a certified course in computer programming.

A data-focused organiser from Chhattisgarh

According to his profile submitted to Engineers India Limited (EIL), he began as a college Chemistry professor before turning to agriculture, with more than three decades of experience in horticulture and organic farming. He also briefly worked in road construction.

That EIL profile highlights a particular interest in data accumulation and analysis, especially electoral data and government beneficiary schemes. It notes that reports prepared by him were submitted to and used by private and government agencies.

His LinkedIn profile traces his association with the BJP’s Chhattisgarh IT Cell back to 2009 and identifies him as a State Spokesperson of the BJP in Chhattisgarh, reflecting years spent within the party’s state ecosystem before moving into the national spotlight.

Mhaskey was appointed a non-official independent director of Engineers India Limited in November 2021. EIL is a government-owned engineering consultancy and engineering, procurement and construction company under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. He was reappointed to a second term in March 2025, and his tenure on the EIL board ended this March, according to the company’s regulatory filing.

Corporate board tenure and government role

During that stint, he served on the Audit Committee, CSR Committee, Risk Management Committee and Nomination and Remuneration Committee. His EIL profile also records involvement in social-welfare initiatives including Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, health camps, rural libraries and efforts to increase awareness about digital transactions in rural areas.

Alongside party work, he is chairman of the Chhattisgarh Medical Services Corporation Limited, a state entity for medical supplies; the corporation’s own digital dashboard lists him as chairman.

Among the details most relevant to his new brief is his work collecting and analysing electoral data at the national level as well as data relating to government welfare beneficiaries. How that experience feeds into the BJP’s national digital strategy will become clearer as he begins the assignment.