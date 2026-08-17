Delhi has extended free bus travel through paper-based Pink Tickets for women until August 31. The extension gives passengers more time to obtain the Pink Saheli Smart Card before the new system takes effect.

Delhi Government Grants Additional Time to Women Using Paper-Based Pink Tickets on DTC & Cluster Buses

Women passengers who avail of the services of DTC and cluster buses in Delhi will now be given more time to continue using the paper-based Pink Ticket to get free transport.

According to the government, the existing system will remain in place till August 31. Thus, women passengers who have not yet registered for the Pink Saheli Smart Card will have more time to switch to the new system.

Pink Tickets Can Be Used Until August 31

As per an order that came out on August 15, the pink ticket scheme that was due to end on August 15 has been extended to August 31.

Pink Ticket Free Travel Facility Extended Until August 31

As per the new extension, women eligible for availing of the free travel facility can continue getting free rides on DTC and cluster buses until August 31.

Second Extension of Deadline for Pink Saheli Smart Card Facility

Initially, it was supposed that the card-based system would become mandatory from the first of August. However, this deadline was then revised to the sixteenth of August and is now revised to the thirtieth of August. The new deadline extension provides women with additional two weeks to switch over to the smart card system.

About 18 Lakh Pink Saheli Cards Distributed

It was estimated by the Delhi government that about 18 Lakh Pink Saheli Smart Cards have been distributed in Delhi. An increase in the number of these cards is planned until the end of August. This additional period of time will help women, who did not apply for the cards till now.

Awareness Drive for Promoting Smart Cards

Also, a campaign for the promotion of the Pink Saheli Smart Card is planned by the government. Announcements will be made at the bus depots and on the buses. Social and print media will also be utilized for promoting the card system among eligible women.

What Is the Pink Saheli Smart Card?

The Pink Saheli Smart Card works on the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC). This smart card was created as a technological upgrade of the earlier paper-based Pink Ticket meant for free bus rides for women. The launch of the card was in March and its main aim was to replace the old paper ticket.

What Will Be After August 31?

The current extension will only be valid up to August 31. According to the current plan by the government, women who do not possess a Pink Saheli Smart Card will not be entitled to free rides after September 1 and will need to buy tickets like any other passenger. This is why eligible riders are advised to get the card within the extended period.