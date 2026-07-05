The death of an 18-year-old at a private Ranchi hospital, allegedly due to negligence following a leg fracture surgery, has triggered a high-level investigation. Following claims from the family about a fatal infection and a bill of Rs 22 lakh, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has ordered a probe into the matter.

The alleged medical negligence case involving the death of an 18 year old patient at a private hospital in Ranchi has taken a new turn after Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren ordered an investigation into the matter. A four-person investigative group conducted a thorough examination of the facility at his request. The investigation was started when the family of Raju Kumar Ranjan, a native of the Latehar region of Jharkhand, claimed that he passed away as a result of carelessness while receiving treatment for a fractured leg. Ranjan was sent to the hospital over a month ago after suffering injuries in a car accident, according to his relatives.

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According to the family, they asked the hospital to let him stay longer for post-operative treatment and stitch removal rather than discharge him following surgery. They said that he contracted a dangerous illness at this time, which spread throughout his body and ultimately caused his death on July 1.

Additionally, despite the teen's death, the family has accused the hospital of charging close to Rs 22 lakh for the treatment. Despite not being independently verified, these claims have caused a great deal of uproar on social media.

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Chief Minister Hemant Soren took notice of the matter and instructed Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri to carry out a comprehensive investigation and take severe measures if any misconduct was discovered.

“Take immediate cognisance and conduct a full investigation of the matter. Upon finding the guilty, ensure strict action against all culprits and inform accordingly,” the chief minister said in a post on X. Dr. Prabhat Kumar, the Ranchi Civil Surgeon, confirmed the inspection and stated that the investigation team had concluded its visit and was compiling its findings.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari has directed Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Ajoy Kumar to constitute a separate high level inquiry committee to ensure a fair and time bound investigation.