A woman's viral Instagram video highlights why Mumbai feels different from other Indian cities, focusing on the sense of safety she experiences while being out alone late at night. She shares her perspective from Marine Lines station around 12:30 am, noting the presence of police and her lack of anxiety.

A woman shared the one reason she believes Mumbai feels different from most Indian cities, saying it is one of the few places where she doesn't feel anxious about being out alone late at night. Aditi Thakur posted the video on Instagram, reflecting on her experience exploring Mumbai after midnight and why the city's ambience caught her attention. She included glimpses of Mumbai's roadways, lit streets, and a nearby train station in the video. Standing at Marine Lines station about 12:30 am, she pointed out the presence of police officials nearby and remarked that, despite the late hour, she did not feel worried.

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In contrast to many other cities, where women would avoid going out after dark or take extra measures, she continued, women in Mumbai might frequently be seen travelling or strolling around at night without worry.

She closed by stating she finally realised why Mumbai is frequently referred to as the "City of Dreams" and professed her admiration for the city.

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Social media users responded to the video in droves, many of them agreeing with her findings. Mumbai is one of the safest cities in India for women, according to a number of persons who claimed to have felt the same level of security when travelling late at night. At the same time, a few people pointed out that, while Mumbai has a reputation for being safer than many other cities, staying vigilant and adopting basic measures is crucial no matter where one is.