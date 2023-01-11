Singer Adnan Sami slams Andhra CM Jagan Reddy for his 'separatist attitude' over RRR's Golden Globe win

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's tweet did not go down well with the singer Adnan Sami. In response, the musician asked the CM to 'stop separating yourself from the rest of the country.'

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated SS Rajamouli's RRR team on its historic win at the Golden Globe Awards 2023 for the Best Original Song category on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

Chief Minister Reddy tweeted, "The #Telugu flag is flying high! I congratulate @mmkeeravaani, @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan, and the entire team of @RRRMovie on behalf of all of #AndhraPradesh. We are very proud of you! #GoldenGlobes2023."

However, the recent tweet by the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister did not sit well with the singer Adnan Sami. In response, the musician asked the CM to 'stop separating yourself from the rest of the country.'

Sami took to Twitter and wrote, "Telugu flag? You mean the Indian flag, right? We are Indians first; stop separating yourself from the rest of the country...We are one country, especially globally! This 'separatist' attitude is quite unhealthy, as we saw in 1947!!! Thank you... Jai HIND."

Sami's tweet sparks new debate on the micro-blogging site. Some share the same sentiments, while others criticised the Bollywood artist for looking down on the Telegu films.

Sami's tweet divided opinions on social media. While some echoed his sentiments, others from the southern state argued that RRR's win had brought great pride to Andhra Pradesh, adding that Bollywood entertainers had always looked down on Telugu films but now want to be a part of them because the industry has become very successful.

SS Rajamouli-directed blockbuster film RRR won Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu, one of two categories in which it was nominated. It did, however, lose the Best Non-English Language Film award to Argentina 1985.

