Rocket-propelled grenade fired at Punjab's Tarn Taran police station

A rocket launcher-type weapon was fired at a police station in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, official sources said on Saturday. Around 1 am in the border district, some unidentified individuals shot the projectile at the Sarhali police station, which is situated on the Amritsar-Bathinda highway, they claimed. There was no loss of life and the building largely remained unaffected as the rocket rebounded after hitting the outer pillar of the police station.

A rocket-propelled grenade was launched at the Mohali headquarters of the Punjab Police's intelligence division earlier in May.