In a now-viral video, a content creator is seen being baffled after a roadside food seller tells her his monthly income. Keep scrolling to know more.

A viral video showing a roadside food vendor earning Rs 1.5 lakh has sparked debate on social media, raising questions about Indian corporate chains and free-will jobs. In the video, shared by a content creator named Komal Negi, she shows her conversation with a young man who claims he earns lakhs every month by selling Maggi, chole kulche, and a few other food items.

Video Of Road-Side Food Vendor Making Lakhs Go Viral

The viral video made the creator say, her salary is not even worth mentioning in front of him. “Redi lgane se kya ho jayega? Jo aisa sochte h pls soch badal de ise dekh ke,” content creator Komal Negi wrote on Instagram. When translated, her post reads, “What will happen by starting a roadside stall? If you think like this, it’s time to change your thinking process.”

The video starts with Negi showing a roadside food stall where a man sells various food items. As she speaks with the seller, she gets to know that he earns roughly Rs 1.5 lakh per month. Hearing this, Negi gives out a laugh and then adds, ‘meri salary batane layak nahi hai (my salary is not worth mentioning).”

Netizens React

As soon as this video went viral, netizens were quick to react. One user wrote, “Muje bhi rakhlo sath main.” Another wrote, “Mujhe jabardasti thela kholne ke liye majboor Kiya ja rha hai.” Another user wrote, “Just stand there for one week ... Under sun, in rain, face police/bullies ... you will change your opinion.”