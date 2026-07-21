Chilling dashcam footage shows a Hyderabad professor narrowly avoiding a head-on collision with a truck driving on the wrong side of the Outer Ring Road. The professor, Sarit Chanda, shared the video on social media, which went viral and prompted a response from the Cyberabad Traffic Police.

Chilling dashcam footage has captured a Hyderabad professor’s narrow escape from a truck driving on the wrong side of the road. hile making a turn on Hyderabad's Outer Ring Road, Professor Sarit Chanda came dangerously near to being hit by a vehicle. Chanda was able to escape an accident by swerving his automobile just in time. His car's dashboard camera caught the whole incident, and he later posted the footage on X to demand that the truck driver be held accountable.

Sharing the footage on X, Professor Chanda thanked God for his escape. “Today, I just narrowly escaped on ORR soon after entering from the Shamsabad Entry. I was negotiating a turn when a RMC truck suddenly came from the wrong side. God just saved me. Please take necessary action,” he said.

In his video, he is seen attempting to pass a truck on a one-way road when all of a sudden another truck appears in front of him. Just in time, he was able to avoid the truck's path.

Chanda explained that he was actually driving more slowly than what is seen in the video, which had been sped up. With almost 500,000 views, the video has gone viral and sparked a variety of reactions.

Watch Viral Video

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“This is scary, such a narrow escape. People driving on the wrong side should be penalised without any mercy,” one viewer said in the comments section.

“For such offences the vehicle should be seized and license should be cancelled. Nothing else will work - it’s basically an ‘attempt to murder’….” another suggested.

Police Responds

The official X account of Cyberabad Traffic Police also responded to the professor’s complaint, asking for more information so they could launch a probe.

“Sir, kindly share the exact location of the issue along with a geo-tag or Google Maps location. We will forward the details to the concerned officer for necessary action. Thank you for your cooperation,” the X account of Cyberabad Traffic Police said under Chanda’s video.