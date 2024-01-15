Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Rice prices surge in Kerala again by Rs 8; Read

    The price of rice is again increasing in Kerala. The rise in prices is due to increased exports and farmers switching to more remunerative varieties of rice. In the last two months, the cost of Ponni rice has gone up by Rs. 8.

    Rice prices surge in Kerala again 15 January 2024; Read anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jan 15, 2024, 2:38 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The state's rice prices are rising yet again. The price of Ponni and Kola rice kinds has gone up by Rs. 8. Even in this season of falling prices, Kurua and Jaya rice types are still quite expensive. In the last two months, the cost of Ponni rice has gone up by Rs. 8. The current price of Ponni rice ranges from Rs 47 to Rs 65 in the wholesale market of Valiyangadi, Kozhikode. In the retail market, it costs between Rs 55 and Rs 73. Moreover, the cost of the kola rice used to make biryani has increased. It has gone up by Rs 7.

    In the retail market, a kilo of kola rice costs about Rs 72. Though it is indeed time for costs to decrease, goods such as Jaya and Kurua Noorjahan remain exorbitant. Andhra Kuruva is priced between Rs 47 and Rs 54 in the retail market.

    The rise in prices is due to increased exports and farmers switching to more remunerative varieties of rice. Rice is mainly brought to Kerala from states like Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. It is expected that the prices will decrease with the harvest season in these regions.

    Kerala consumes over 40 lakh tonnes of rice annually. Ration stores account for 16 lakh tonnes, while the public market accounts for 24 tonnes. Ration stores provide six lakh tonnes of the state's rice production.

    Last Updated Jan 15, 2024, 2:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Major boost to India's ports, waterways sector: PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth over Rs 4000 cr in Kochi anr

    Major boost to India's ports, waterways sector: PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth over Rs 4000 cr in Kochi

    Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Kashmiri girl Batool Zehra's Pahari version of Ram bhajan wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Kashmiri girl Batool Zehra's Pahari version of Ram bhajan wins hearts (WATCH)

    Ram Mandir scams alert! Beware of fake VIP entry WhatsApp messages; prasad offer with Rs 51 shipping charges snt

    Ram Mandir scams alert! Beware of fake VIP entry WhatsApp messages; prasad offer with Rs 51 shipping charges

    Kerala: HC directs to produce report by Centre against Veena Vijayan's company rkn

    Kerala: HC directs to produce report by Centre against Veena Vijayan's company

    Viral Video: Boy 'igniting' gas stove with a finger leaves internet stunned (WATCH) snt

    Viral Video: Boy 'igniting' gas stove with a finger leaves internet stunned (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    How to get rid off dark underarms at home rkn

    How to get rid off dark underarms at home

    Tennis Australian Open 2024: Fans believe this is the end of Andy Murray after Etcheverry knocks him out in Round 1 osf

    Australian Open 2024: Fans believe this is the end of Andy Murray after Etcheverry knocks him out in Round 1

    Football Happy Birthday Chloe Kelly: Top 10 moments of the English footballer osf

    Happy Birthday Chloe Kelly: Top 10 moments of the English footballer

    Major boost to India's ports, waterways sector: PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth over Rs 4000 cr in Kochi anr

    Major boost to India's ports, waterways sector: PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth over Rs 4000 cr in Kochi

    Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Kashmiri girl Batool Zehra's Pahari version of Ram bhajan wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Kashmiri girl Batool Zehra's Pahari version of Ram bhajan wins hearts (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon