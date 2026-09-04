Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has completed 1,000 days in office. Despite criticism from BRS and BJP, the Congress high command continues to back his leadership and decisions, including recent cabinet appointments to boost social outreach.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has completed 1,000 days in office, with the Congress leadership in New Delhi continuing to back his tenure amid political criticism from the Opposition. The Chief Minister’s leadership has faced sustained scrutiny from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), particularly over the relationship between the Telangana government and the Congress high command. However, the party’s central leadership has so far maintained its support for Revanth Reddy and his decisions in the state.

Strengthening Social Outreach

The recent elevation of three women from the Backwards Classes (BC) community to cabinet-rank positions has also been projected by the Congress as part of its effort to strengthen its social and political outreach among BC communities. The move comes against the backdrop of the party’s broader emphasis on social justice and representation.

United Front Amid Opposition Claims

Over the past 1,000 days, Revanth Reddy has taken several organisational and administrative decisions, including changes in the party and government leadership. Congress leaders maintain that these decisions have been taken with the support of the national leadership, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi.

The Opposition, meanwhile, has repeatedly sought to portray differences between the Chief Minister and the central leadership as a sign of instability within the Telangana Congress. The Congress has rejected such claims and maintained that the party remains united behind the Chief Minister.

Focus on Governance Ahead

With the government entering the next phase of its tenure, the focus is expected to remain on the implementation of its welfare programmes, development initiatives and key electoral commitments. Political observers will also be watching how the government manages internal party dynamics and the continuing challenge from the BRS and BJP. For Revanth Reddy, the completion of 1,000 days marks an important milestone, but the coming period is likely to be judged increasingly on governance outcomes, delivery of promises and the Congress government’s ability to maintain political cohesion in Telangana.