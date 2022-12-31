Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Restaurants and bars in Delhi's five and four star hotels set to operate 24x7

    The new norms allow restaurants and eating houses in 5-star and 4-star hotels, airport and railway station premises and at Inter-State Bus Terminals to operate on a 24X7 basis after paying necessary fee. 

    Restaurants and bars in Delhi's five and four star hotels set to operate 24x7
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Dec 31, 2022, 5:26 PM IST

    New licensing norms have been rolled out in Delhi, aimed at boosting the national capital's night economy, wherein all restaurants in 5-star and 4-star hotels in the city will now be allowed to operate round-the-clock.

    The liberalised regulations are the outcome of several rounds of discussion on the proposals put forth by the high-powered committee, which was set up by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena in November to examine the existing regulations and suggest ways of expediting the licensing processes.

    Also Read: Rishabh Pant crashed a Mercedes AMG GLE 43 4Matic Coupe; Here's what you should know

    The new regulations would now be sent to the National Informatics Centre (NIC) for about necessary changes to be made in the new application undertaking. It will then be uploaded on the Union Home Ministry licensing portal. 

    The process is expected to be completed within the next three weeks. According to officials, by January 26, businesses in the national capital will be able to avail of this "new business-friendly, liberalised and progressive licensing regime".

    The new norms allow restaurants and eating houses in 5-star and 4-star hotels, airport and railway station premises, and at Inter-State Bus Terminals to operate on a 24X7 basis after paying the necessary fee. 

    Restaurants and eating houses in three-star hotels will be allowed to operate till 2 am while the rest would need to shut down at 1 am. 

    Also, the earlier policy that provided for just one restaurant within 5-star and 4-star hotels to get a bar license has been done away with. This will enable such hotels to obtain separate liquor licenses for other restaurants within the premises on payment of the license fees.

    Besides, the documentation for getting licenses has been reduced drastically, and there is no requirement for 28 documents to be uploaded. A total of 140 fields have been removed from the Common Application Form to make it user-friendly. In fact, the form length has been trimmed from 21 to just nine pages. Instead of multiple separate affidavits now, a Single Common Undertaking has been introduced.

    All four agencies -- the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Services and DPCC -- will now follow the coterminous financial year ending March 31 to issue and check the validity of licenses/NOCs.  Doing away with the earlier system of granting licenses for one year, the period has been increased to three years for Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service and MCD, and nine years for DPCC.

    According to officials, an applicant would be able to get his license within a maximum of 49 days, with minimum human interface. To note, the average time for granting new licenses in Delhi was three years.

    Also Read: Lakshadweep seals off 17 islands citing national security threat

    Last Updated Dec 31, 2022, 5:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Anti-Putin and anti-war Russian goes missing in Odisha amid mystery deaths

    Another Russian, who was critic of Vladimir Putin, goes 'missing' in Odisha

    Amit Shah lauds ITPB, says they 'work in the most odd weather conditions' AJR

    Amit Shah lauds ITPB, says they 'work in the most odd weather conditions'

    Tunisha Sharma death: Vasai Court sends Sheezan Khan to 14-day judicial custody; check details AJR

    Tunisha Sharma death: Vasai Court sends Sheezan Khan to 14-day judicial custody; check details

    What about their roadshows Rahul Gandhi slams BJP for red flag on security AJR

    'What about their roadshows?': Rahul Gandhi slams BJP for red flag on security

    Rahul Gandhi slams Narendra Modi government for ignoring China-Pakistan threat and hiding behind forces

    'When I attack Modi govt, they say I am attacking Army...' Rahul Gandhi reiterates China-Pakistan threat

    Recent Stories

    There is a right time for everything': Nayanthara on working in Bollywood RBA

    'There is a right time for everything': Nayanthara on working in Bollywood

    Bhojpuri SEXY Video: Rani Chatterjee, Khesari Lal BOLD bedroom song gets more than 40M views on YouTube-WATCH RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY Video: Rani Chatterjee, Khesari Lal BOLD bedroom song gets more than 40M views on YouTube-WATCH

    Anti-Putin and anti-war Russian goes missing in Odisha amid mystery deaths

    Another Russian, who was critic of Vladimir Putin, goes 'missing' in Odisha

    Amit Shah lauds ITPB, says they 'work in the most odd weather conditions' AJR

    Amit Shah lauds ITPB, says they 'work in the most odd weather conditions'

    Yearend 2022: Hockey comes up good, badminton performs better, Neeraj Chopra fares best for Indian sports-ayh

    Yearend 2022: Hockey comes up good, badminton performs better, Neeraj Chopra fares best for Indian sports

    Recent Videos

    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon
    WATCH Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Video Icon
    India tests extended range BrahMos from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    India successfully tests extended range BrahMos missile from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    Video Icon
    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Video Icon