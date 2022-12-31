Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rishabh Pant crashed a Mercedes AMG GLE 43 4Matic Coupe; Here's what you should know

    Armed with a powerful engine, the Mercedes AMG GLE 43 4Matic Coupe can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 5.7 seconds and achieve a top speed of 250 kmph. 

    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Dec 31, 2022, 12:06 PM IST

    Young Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant nearly evaded death. That's evident if one were to see the mangled mess that his car is in following the early Friday morning high-speed crash on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

    Pant was driving a Mercedes AMG GLE 43 4Matic Coupe, which boasts of advanced safety features. The car crashed into the divider on the road and caught fire. This SUV-coupe hybrid has a 3-litre V6 bi-turbo engine mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox. 

    The petrol engine is capable of producing 362 bhp and 520 Nm of torque. Armed with a powerful engine, the car can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 5.7 seconds and achieve a top speed of 250 kmph. 

    The SUV gets a four-wheel drive system. The car was sold in India as a completely built unit (CBU), which means that it was imported and not manufactured or assembled locally. Like most Mercedes cars, the AMG GLE 43 4Matic Coupé is packed with the latest safety technology, including seven airbags, traction control and all-wheel drive.

    The 2022 Mercedes-AMG GLE received a five-star rating in the Global NCAP safety test. The GLE scored four out of five stars on the rollover test and five out of five stars in the frontal and side crash tests.

    The MG GLE 43 4Matic Coupe has the same safety technology and features as most Mercedes vehicles, including seven airbags, traction control, all-wheel drive, etc. The SUV is offered with a 9-speed automatic gearbox that enables the car to reach 100 kmph from a standing position in just 5.7 seconds.

    Special features include multiple airbags, seat belt warning, side impact beams, ABS, brake assist, traction control, central lock, power door lock, tire pressure monitoring, vehicle stability control and crash sensors. 

    This car was initially sold in India from 2017 to 2020 in the Indian market. The ex-showroom price was around Rs 1 crore. The company then replaced this vehicle with a newer model.

    Last Updated Dec 31, 2022, 12:06 PM IST
