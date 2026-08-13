Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates a new two-lane slip road bridge connecting Ghazipur Drain and Hindon Canal, aiming to improve connectivity and ease traffic pressure across East Delhi.

A new road connectivity project in East Delhi is set to make life easier for the people of Kondli, Kalyanpuri, Ghazipur and their neighbors as part of the government’s drive to improve the city’s roads infrastructure. Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta inaugurated on Wednesday a new two-lane slip road bridge between the Ghazipur Drain and the Hindon Canal in East Delhi.

New Bridge Set to Alleviate Commuter Problems

The bridge that was recently inaugurated is expected to facilitate the flow of traffic in the area. Those who normally experience traffic jams during peak hours of the morning and evening could see a positive change in their daily commutes.

The new connection is expected to help commuters traveling between Delhi and Noida, thus making local commuting much easier by offering them another option besides the usual congested roads.

Communities Get a New Road Connection

The development will be of particular significance for those people living in Kondli, Kalyanpuri and Ghazipur, communities that often experienced increased traffic causing long commutes.

The new slip road will make commuting easier and will allow vehicles to travel within the area easily. The development can be considered a major one in the area of road

Several Leaders Attend Inauguration Ceremony

Among those who attended the inauguration ceremony were Delhi BJP President and Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, Cabinet Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, MLAs Ravindra Negi and Ravikant, district president Vijender Dhama and others.

Those present there hailed the completion of the long awaited project and termed it a major step in the development of the transport system in the area.

CM Rekha Gupta Stresses Better Connectivity

Addressing the audience at the ceremony, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said improving the road network in Delhi continues to be a major concern for the government. She emphasized that better roads and connectivity will go a long way in ensuring easier and safer commuting for all. The government is also working on several other projects related to roadways, flyovers and other transport infrastructures.

Living Convenience

This has been tied together by the government with the ease of living mission statement of theirs. Easier access to traffic flow means that people will spend less time moving around in their daily lives.

The Ghazipur Drain-Hindon Canal bridge falls under this category as well because not only will it provide convenience locally but also benefit the commuters of East Delhi heading to Noida.