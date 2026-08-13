13-year-old Lakshmi from Bihar, undeterred by physical limitations, writes with her toes to continue her education. Her inspiring story has prompted local health and social welfare authorities to ensure she receives government aid via her UDID card.

In a remarkable display of resilience, 13-year-old Lakshmi from Katihar, Bihar, has captured public attention by refusing to let severe physical limitations halt her education. Undeterred by her condition, she manages her books and writes in the classroom entirely with her toes, embodying an unwavering will to learn.

Administration Steps In to Provide Support

Lakshmi's inspiring journey has also triggered swift administrative action to ensure she receives comprehensive support. Following the emergence of her story, a dedicated team from the local Health Department visited her school to assess her needs. Block Medical Officer Dr Ayush Bhardwaj confirmed that the team met with Lakshmi and verified that she already holds a Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card issued last year.

Speaking about the visit to reporters, Block Medical Officer Dr Ayush Bhardwaj stated, "A team from the Health Department visited the school and met the girl (Lakshmi); we observed that she already possessed a UDID (Unique Disability ID) Card issued last year."

With her UDID already established, local health and social welfare authorities are coordinating efforts to streamline her access to further government schemes, aids, and welfare benefits. "Since she already holds this card, we consulted the relevant Social Welfare authorities at a higher level; they will handle the subsequent process to ensure she receives any applicable government assistance or benefits," he added.

The UDID initiative, designed by the government to create a national database for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), aims to ensure transparent and efficient delivery of assistance. Lakshmi's extraordinary dedication stands as a powerful testament to the triumph of the human spirit over adversity. (ANI)