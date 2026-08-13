MP CM Mohan Yadav paid tribute to Ahilyabai Holkar on her 231st death anniversary, lauding her as an ideal ruler and a symbol of good governance. He highlighted his government's initiatives to commemorate her life and legacy.

CM Yadav Praises Ahilyabai Holkar's Legacy

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday paid tribute to Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar on her 231st death anniversary and praised her as a symbol of good governance, devotion to Sanatan traditions and an inspiring ruler whose contribution continues to make the country proud.

Addressing a programme organised at Ravindra Bhawan in Bhopal to mark the Ahilyabai's death anniversary, CM Yadav described Ahilyabai Holkar as an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva, a servant of Sanatan tradition and an embodiment of good governance. "On the 231st death anniversary of Lokmata Ahilyabai, an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva, a servant of the Sanatan tradition, and the embodiment of ideal governance, I extend my tributes. Everyone is born, but it takes a divine ruler like her, who graced our Malwa region, to give true meaning to that life. She is a figure who brings pride to the entire nation and Sanatan culture. The more we speak, say or think about her, the less it seems. For us, it is a matter of great fortune that she has a distinct identity as a ruler and administrator," the Chief Minister said.

Commemorative Government Initiatives

The CM said that his government had taken several initiatives to commemorate the life and legacy of Ahilyabai Holkar, particularly in view of her 300th birth anniversary. "We held a Cabinet meeting in Indore at Rajwada, associated with the lineage of Ahilyabai, and also held a Cabinet meeting in Maheshwar. We also got an opportunity to celebrate Dussehra on the banks of the Narmada with great enthusiasm, under her blessings," he said.

Commitment to Inclusive Growth

The Chief Minister further said Ahilyabai Holkar's contribution would always remain an inspiration and added that her legacy was reflected in the celebrations and public initiatives being undertaken in the state. Referring to the formation of a board for the Pal-Gadariya community, Yadav said that the government would constitute a Pal-Gadariya board and that its functioning would provide opportunities to members of the community.

He also invoked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas" and said that all sections of society must move forward together. He added that Madhya Pradesh is the land of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna and stressed the importance of taking forward every stream of Sanatan tradition collectively. (ANI)