Delhi CM Rekha Gupta handed appointment letters to 1,368 newly appointed teachers, calling teaching a responsibility to shape students’ futures and strengthen the quality of government school education.

The Delhi government school system got a new lease of life as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented appointment letters to 1,368 new teachers. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister felicitated the successful candidates as well as their families as she said that being a teacher was more than a profession. She further said that the teachers had the duty to prepare the future of society and the country.

New Teachers to Boost Government Schools

Talking to the new teachers, Gupta said that this was the result of the hard work of theirs along with the support of their families. She said that these were the beginning of a new chapter for them and she hoped that they would contribute in a great deal towards achieving the ambitions of Delhi's students.

She said that the new teachers would add more power to the educational system of Delhi government schools. She stressed that the objective of the government was not only to fill up the vacancies but to raise the overall standard of education as well.

Concentration on Modern and Quality Education

Gupta explained that the Delhi government is trying to make improvement in the facility in government schools and the implementation of modern education and making learning environment better for the students.

She emphasized education as a basic building block of the social progress and also said that good schools can bring good future generation. She informed that efforts are also being made in the direction of improvement in school infrastructure, creation of smart classrooms and continuous improvement in teaching standard.

She further informed that new teachers are not only supposed to cover the syllabus in the academics but also work for the personality development and life skill training of the students.

Ashish Sood Attended Appointment Ceremony

Delhi Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood was present in the ceremony of distribution of appointment letters. The newly appointed teachers were excited about starting their professional career and even found it a very special day of their lives.

Step in Enhancing the Education System of Delhi

The recruitment of 1,368 teachers is seen as a significant move by the Delhi government schools, especially when there are vacancies for teachers in the schools.

The government emphasized that their initiatives in the field of education will go on, including better infrastructure, increased usage of technology, and creating opportunities for the children.

The current recruitment is part of their strategy, where the main intention is to make the government schools able to provide quality education to the children.