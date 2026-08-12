Delhi witnessed a grand Tiranga Yatra ahead of Independence Day, with CM Rekha Gupta, BJP leaders and youth joining the march from Rafi Marg towards Kartavya Path.

As Independence Day nears, Delhi saw a patriotic spirit show as the BJP hosted a grand Tiranga Yatra from Rafi Marg to Kartavya Path. The Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, marched alongside prominent BJP leaders, public representatives, and many young participants in the Yatra with the national flag being central to the celebrations.

Rekha Gupta Emphasises Spirit of National Unity

Posting photographs and messages on social networking site X, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the march was much more than a political or public activity. She said the Tiranga Yatra symbolised patriotism, sacrifice and the spirit of national unity.

The sight of the participants holding the Tricolour and raising slogans of patriotism made it an even festive time in the nation’s capital in the run-up to August 15.

BJP Leaders and Youths Participate in the March

The programme took place under the leadership of BJP National President Nitin Nabin. In attendance was the Delhi BJP President and Union Minister of State, Harsh Malhotra, along with Delhi Ministers Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, and Manjinder Singh Sirsa and other representatives and party workers. Another distinct aspect of the march was the presence of young people with several marchers carrying the national flag along the way.

From ,India, Gate to Kartavya Path

Rekha Gupta spoke about the importance of the landmarks where the march was being held. According to her, India Gate is a place which reminds everyone of the valour and sacrifices made by the soldiers of India, whereas Kartavya Path signifies India’s duties.

Keeping in mind all the above-mentioned factors, Rekha Gupta stated that the Tiranga Yatra from these two very significant landmarks symbolizes India’s past, present and future together. The Tricolour, according to her, stands for sacrifice, self-respect, unity and dedication towards India.

Call to Carry on Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign

It is pertinent to mention here that the Chief Minister referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. The appeal by Gupta is for Delhi residents to take forward the same spirit in all the neighborhoods and homes of the city. She highlighted the point that the Tiranga means Indian identity and unity of the country. With Independence Day approaching, the Tiranga Yatra has also contributed in creating an environment of patriotism in the city of Delhi.