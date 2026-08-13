Congress MP Dharamvira Gandhi slammed the AAP for its 'dual character' after the Punjab and Haryana High Court halted a recruitment process. He said the party says one thing but acts differently, citing the farmers' protest as an example.

AAP has 'dual character', says Congress MP

Congress MP Dharamvira Gandhi on Thursday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of having "dual character" and alleged that the party says one thing but acts differently, while commenting on recruitment processes in Punjab being halted by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

"This party (AAP) has a dual character. They project one image to the public, but when it comes to governance and their own hold on power, they reveal a completely different side," Gandhi told ANI.

The Congress leader alleged that AAP showed similar double standards during the farmers' protest, claiming that while protesting the three farm laws in Punjab and nationally, its government in Delhi had implemented one of them. He said the party says one thing but acts differently.

"They acted similarly during the farmers' protest. Regarding the three farm bills, the subject of the farmers' demands, the very first one was actually implemented in Delhi. While they were protesting across Punjab and at the national level, their own government in Delhi was the one to implement one of those bills. These actions clearly expose their double standards. They say one thing but do another. They are like two-headed snakes, saying one thing while acting quite differently," Gandhi said.

High Court Stays Punjab Recruitment Process Over Irregularities

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed yet another recruitment process in Punjab, amid an ongoing stay on the recruitment of Pharmacist Officers. The Court on Wednesday stayed the recruitment process for 41 Block Program Managers and 44 Cluster Coordinators under the Punjab State Rural Livelihoods Mission until the next hearing, scheduled for September 2.

The recruitment process had commenced in January, while the results were declared in February. Under the selection criteria, 70 marks were allocated for the written examination, while 10 marks each were allotted for the interview, qualifications and experience.

In their petition, the petitioners argued that regarding the declared results, there was a lack of clarity concerning the breakdown of the remaining 30 marks; only the total scores were disclosed, without specifying the marks awarded in the individual categories.

Following the petition, the High Court summoned the entire record and constituted a committee comprising lawyers and officials from the Rural Development Department to examine the documents. During its investigation, the committee found irregularities in the awarding of marks. Based on the committee's findings, the High Court stayed the recruitment process until the next hearing.