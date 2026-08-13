BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar hit out at Rahul Gandhi and the Opposition for creating 'chaos' in Parliament, saying the public wants solutions. Meanwhile, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi questioned Home Minister Amit Shah's absence during the Monsoon Session.

BJP Slams Opposition's Conduct

Keralam BJP State President and MLA Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday slammed Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi noted that the public want to see their representatives solve their problems and not create "chaos and fake narratives". The Monsoon Session of the Parliament ended on Thursday as the proceedings remained disrupted in the two Houses amid protests from the Opposition "Under Rahul Gandhi, the Congress party has no ideology, no deep-rooted beliefs, principles, values...on July 20, there was a student movement, and they quickly tried to hijack that student movement and bring violence and abuse into it...before the Parliament session, they wanted a debate on NEET, on the Education Ministry, and they supposedly wanted to talk about the future of the youth...the Opposition is not interested in being participants in the democratic process in this country, they are interested in power...people want their public representatives to solve their problems, do work for them, and debate the issues and not create chaos, mayhem, lies, and fake narratives."

Congress Questions Home Minister's Absence

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleging his absence from Parliament during the Monsoon Session, saying Shah "woke up from his 'Kumbhakaran-like sleep'" only two days before the session ended and questioned why he did not participate in the actual discussions. "For 15 days, the Home Minister was missing, only to wake up from his 'Kumbhakaran-like sleep' two days before the session's end, claiming he was ready for a discussion. Where were you when the actual discussion was happening? Everyone had already given their opinions; it was just time for your statement," Gogoi told reporters here.

Lok Sabha Adjourned Sine Die

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die today, soon after the commencement of the final day of the Monsoon Session following the traditional playing of Vande Mataram. The adjournment came amid persistent Opposition protests and heavy sloganeering that disrupted the House. (ANI)