Union Home Minister Amit Shah hoisted the national flag at his residence as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign ahead of India's 80th Independence Day. He urged all citizens to join the movement, hoist the Tiranga at home, and upload a selfie.

Amit Shah's Call to Citizens Amit Shah in a social media post on X urged every citizen to "celebrate patriotism" by hoisting the Tiranga at their homes. "The Tiranga stands for the sacred pride we take in our nation and the might of our unity. Joined the #HarGharTiranga movement by hoisting our national flag. I urge every citizen to unite with millions of others in this movement and celebrate patriotism by hoisting the Tiranga at your homes and uploading a selfie on harghartiranga.com," he said on X.He also shared the certificate of participation he got after uploading pictures on the site.The Tiranga stands for the sacred pride we take in our nation and the might of our unity. Joined the #HarGharTiranga movement by hoisting our national flag. I urge every citizen to unite with millions of others in this movement and celebrate patriotism by hoisting the Tiranga at… pic.twitter.com/sT1j6pRNA5 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 13, 2026 About the Har Ghar Tiranga Initiative The Har Ghar Tiranga initiative encourages citizens to display the national flag at their homes and participate in activities celebrating India's Independence, while also fostering a personal connection with the Tricolour.In another post, Shah asserted that the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign has further strengthened the spirit of patriotism and pride in the heart of every Indian across the country. "Today, at my residence in New Delhi, I hoisted the tricolour under the #HarGharTiranga campaign. This campaign, launched under the leadership of Modi ji, is today further strengthening the sentiment of patriotism and pride in the heart of every Indian. Today, crores of countrymen are connecting with the tricolour and empowering the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat," said Amit Shah. Special Focus for 80th Independence Day As India prepares to mark its milestone 80th Independence Day, this year's celebrations will have a special focus on the commemoration of 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'.The major components of Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 will include Tiranga rallies and processions, exhibitions, Tiranga concerts, bike and cycle rallies, tricolour lighting of important locations, decorations and Rangoli programmes.Special activities will also be organised under the theme "Tiranga Salute to the Spirit of Vande Mataram", along with the popular "Selfie with Tiranga" initiative. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) As India gears up for its 80th Independence Day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah hoisted the national flag at his residence in New Delhi on Thursday as part of the nationwide HarGharTiranga campaign.Amit Shah in a social media post on X urged every citizen to "celebrate patriotism" by hoisting the Tiranga at their homes. "The Tiranga stands for the sacred pride we take in our nation and the might of our unity. Joined the #HarGharTiranga movement by hoisting our national flag. I urge every citizen to unite with millions of others in this movement and celebrate patriotism by hoisting the Tiranga at your homes and uploading a selfie on harghartiranga.com," he said on X.He also shared the certificate of participation he got after uploading pictures on the site.The Tiranga stands for the sacred pride we take in our nation and the might of our unity. Joined the #HarGharTiranga movement by hoisting our national flag. I urge every citizen to unite with millions of others in this movement and celebrate patriotism by hoisting the Tiranga at… pic.twitter.com/sT1j6pRNA5 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 13, 2026The Har Ghar Tiranga initiative encourages citizens to display the national flag at their homes and participate in activities celebrating India's Independence, while also fostering a personal connection with the Tricolour.In another post, Shah asserted that the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign has further strengthened the spirit of patriotism and pride in the heart of every Indian across the country. "Today, at my residence in New Delhi, I hoisted the tricolour under the #HarGharTiranga campaign. This campaign, launched under the leadership of Modi ji, is today further strengthening the sentiment of patriotism and pride in the heart of every Indian. Today, crores of countrymen are connecting with the tricolour and empowering the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat," said Amit Shah.As India prepares to mark its milestone 80th Independence Day, this year's celebrations will have a special focus on the commemoration of 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'.The major components of Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 will include Tiranga rallies and processions, exhibitions, Tiranga concerts, bike and cycle rallies, tricolour lighting of important locations, decorations and Rangoli programmes.Special activities will also be organised under the theme "Tiranga Salute to the Spirit of Vande Mataram", along with the popular "Selfie with Tiranga" initiative. (ANI)