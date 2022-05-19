Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Ratan Tata arrives at Taj Hotel in Nano without security

    A video of industrialist Ratan Tata visiting Mumbai's Taj Hotel in a Nano car without security has gone viral on social media.

    Ratan Tata arrives at Taj Hotel in Nano without security - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published May 19, 2022, 5:24 PM IST

    Business tycoon Ratan Tata is undoubtedly one of the top industrialists in India. Among the several other products that Tata has to offer, Tata Motor’s Nano car afforded many Indians to achieve their dream of owning a car. Recently, the Tata Trusts Chairman has won netizens' hearts with his simplicity by coming to a hotel in a custom-made Nano, which his executive assistant drove.

    Also Read: Here's why 'India does not need robotic automation'; watch the viral video

    The viral video shows an 84-years-old industrialist arriving at Mumbai’s Taj Hotel, a Tata property, in a budget-friendly car. The Chairman Emeritus of Tata Group of Industries can be seen without a cavalcade of bodyguards.
    In the white Nano car, Ratan Tata was sitting in the front of the vehicle, driven to the Taj Hotel by his executive assistant Shantanu Naidu. Following this, he was escorted inside the hotel by staff members. The humble appearance of the business tycoon has touched netizens' hearts.

    Way back in 2008, the Tata Nano car was launched, and a few days ago, Ratan Tata posted a throwback picture of the event on his Instagram handle.  Mumbai-based celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani posted this video on Instagram. 

    After being shared online, the video has accumulated over 141K likes. Social media users showed their respect for the businessman, a few other wrote how down to Earth personality Ratan Tata is in real life. A user wrote, "Great human soul with a true spirit of humanity."

    Another person commented, "Sir Ratan Tata there yet again in his simplicity and grounded level. Take a bow legendary." Take a look.

    Also Read: Baby elephant scuffle with guard over a mattress; viral video amazed netizens

    Last Updated May 19, 2022, 5:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maharashtra govt to move SC once panel submits reports: Ajit Pawar on OBC quota - adt

    Maharashtra govt to move SC once panel submits reports: Ajit Pawar on OBC quota

    Bengaluru rains: CM Bommai visits flood-hit areas, IMD issues yellow alert - adt

    Bengaluru rains: CM Bommai visits flood-hit areas, IMD issues yellow alert

    US is far from walk the talk on human rights, racism reveals CDPHR report snt

    US is far from walk the talk on human rights, racism reveals CDPHR report

    Navjot Singh Sidhu faces one year rigorous imprisonment in 1988 road rage case gcw

    Navjot Singh Sidhu faces one-year rigorous imprisonment in 1988 road rage case

    Kerala to witness heavy rainfall, Orange alert in 12 districts - adt

    Kerala to witness heavy rainfall, Orange alert in 12 districts

    Recent Stories

    Weight loss mistakes 7 reasons why you are unable to shed extra kilos gcw

    Weight loss mistakes: 7 reasons why you are unable to shed extra kilos

    football PSG lure real madrid target Mbappe with 'complete control' of sporting project in last-ditch attempt snt

    PSG lure Mbappe with 'complete control' of sporting project in last-ditch attempt

    On Gyanvapi mosque row, Kangana Ranaut's one-line snub to Shivling critics RBA

    On Gyanvapi mosque row, Kangana Ranaut's one-line snub to Shivling critics (Video)

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 RCB vs GT Royal Challengers Bangalore-Gujarat Titans Fantasy Prediction Tips probable Playing XI where to watch and more-ayh

    IPL 2022, RCB vs GT Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI, and more

    Want to get rid of yellow nails 5 home remedies to whiten them instantly gcw

    Want to get rid of yellow nails? 5 home remedies to whiten them instantly

    Recent Videos

    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon
    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile test-fired from Seaking 42B

    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile tested from Seaking 42B

    Video Icon
    Thunderstorm heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Thunderstorm, heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals: We are placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC is placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet" - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs SRH, Mumbai-Hyderabad: Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma" - Tim David

    Video Icon