Watch: Ratan Tata arrives at Taj Hotel in Nano without security

A video of industrialist Ratan Tata visiting Mumbai's Taj Hotel in a Nano car without security has gone viral on social media.

Business tycoon Ratan Tata is undoubtedly one of the top industrialists in India. Among the several other products that Tata has to offer, Tata Motor’s Nano car afforded many Indians to achieve their dream of owning a car. Recently, the Tata Trusts Chairman has won netizens' hearts with his simplicity by coming to a hotel in a custom-made Nano, which his executive assistant drove.

The viral video shows an 84-years-old industrialist arriving at Mumbai’s Taj Hotel, a Tata property, in a budget-friendly car. The Chairman Emeritus of Tata Group of Industries can be seen without a cavalcade of bodyguards.

In the white Nano car, Ratan Tata was sitting in the front of the vehicle, driven to the Taj Hotel by his executive assistant Shantanu Naidu. Following this, he was escorted inside the hotel by staff members. The humble appearance of the business tycoon has touched netizens' hearts.

Way back in 2008, the Tata Nano car was launched, and a few days ago, Ratan Tata posted a throwback picture of the event on his Instagram handle. Mumbai-based celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani posted this video on Instagram.

After being shared online, the video has accumulated over 141K likes. Social media users showed their respect for the businessman, a few other wrote how down to Earth personality Ratan Tata is in real life. A user wrote, "Great human soul with a true spirit of humanity."

Another person commented, "Sir Ratan Tata there yet again in his simplicity and grounded level. Take a bow legendary." Take a look.

