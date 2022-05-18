Baby elephant scuffle with guard over a mattress; viral video amazed netizens

A viral video shows an elephant calf grappling with its keeper to grab the bed while he was sleeping on it.

When children throw tantrums, things get much more complicated, especially if it's an animal calf. Watching animal films, on the other hand, is a source of entertainment and pleasure. Also, the antics of these adorable tiny critters will undoubtedly brighten your day.

On social media, an endearing video of a young elephant jumping the fence and wrestling with its guardian in an attempt to get the bed has surfaced.

The video shows the young elephant coming up on the man, nudging him awake, then shoving him off the bed in an attempt to claim his bed. The elephant's keeper can also be seen playingfully caressing it and attempting to fend it off. Unwilling to give up the bedding, the tusker leaps onto the bed and tries to grab it from the keeper. The guy manages to push the elephant calf into a pile of leaves during their fight. However, the animal quickly free itself and manages to displace its owner, falling asleep on the mattress.

Also Read: Shocking: Woman nearly burnt down her kitchen while live-streaming; watch

Dr. Samrat Gowda of the Indian Forest Service (IFS) shared this video on Twitter.

After being shared online, the baby elephant video went crazy viral and has collected over 179K views and 12K likes. Social media users were delighted with the video. A user wrote, "The elephant is the most sensible animal on this earth it's our responsibility to save them." Another person commented, "All the toxicity accumulated over the entire day on twitter, vanishes when you watch such a sweet video." Take a look.

Also Read:Passenger without flying ability lands aircraft after pilot faints; video goes viral

