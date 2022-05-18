Here's why 'India does not need robotic automation'; watch the viral video

Many tasks are still done manually despite the global shift toward automation. You may have observed someone completing their tasks with robotic precision and synchronisation. A video from a vegetable market in which a group of individuals works like a machine, on the other hand, will definitely delight you.

A group of workers can be seen hurriedly chopping and putting cabbages in a large bag in the 53-second footage. The guys can be seen packing the full sack with cabbages in less than a minute in the undated footage, which is said to have been shot in a wholesale vegetable market.

President Green Belt and Road Institute and former Norwegian diplomat, Erik Solheim has posted this video on Twitter with the caption, "This is why India doesn't need robotic automation.…."

The video received over 1.6 million views and 100K likes after being posted online. The video sparked a wide range of reactions in the comments area. While many users applauded the guys for their efficiency, others suggested that implementing technology in India, where people are plentiful, would result in job losses.

A user wrote, "India is a nation full of talent. All we want is a right leader who can lead the country to success through middle class people & not through 5-10 Billionaires." Another person commented, "In a vast labour market like India , deep automation will be catastrophic in outcome. India must focus on how to make the best utilisation of its human resources."

