Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's why 'India does not need robotic automation'; watch the viral video

    A group of men working like a machine and slicing cabbages at full speed has emerged on social media.
     

    Here's why 'India does not need robotic automation'; watch the viral video - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published May 18, 2022, 6:06 PM IST

    Many tasks are still done manually despite the global shift toward automation. You may have observed someone completing their tasks with robotic precision and synchronisation. A video from a vegetable market in which a group of individuals works like a machine, on the other hand, will definitely delight you.

    A group of workers can be seen hurriedly chopping and putting cabbages in a large bag in the 53-second footage. The guys can be seen packing the full sack with cabbages in less than a minute in the undated footage, which is said to have been shot in a wholesale vegetable market.

    Also Read: Shocking: Woman nearly burnt down her kitchen while live-streaming; watch

    President Green Belt and Road Institute and former Norwegian diplomat, Erik Solheim has posted this video on Twitter with the caption, "This is why India doesn't need robotic automation.…."

    The video received over 1.6 million views and 100K likes after being posted online. The video sparked a wide range of reactions in the comments area. While many users applauded the guys for their efficiency, others suggested that implementing technology in India, where people are plentiful, would result in job losses.

    A user wrote, "India is a nation full of talent. All we want is a right leader who can lead the country to success through middle class people & not through 5-10 Billionaires." Another person commented, "In a vast labour market like India , deep automation will be catastrophic in outcome. India must focus on how to make the best utilisation of its human resources."

    Also Read:Passenger without flying ability lands aircraft after pilot faints; video goes viral

    Last Updated May 18, 2022, 6:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Baby elephant scuffle with guard over a mattress; viral video amazed netizens - gps

    Baby elephant scuffle with guard over a mattress; viral video amazed netizens

    This video of evolution of humanoid robots will leave you amazed-tgy

    This video of evolution of humanoid robots will leave you amazed

    Woman nearly burnt down her kitchen while live-streaming; watch - gps

    Shocking: Woman nearly burnt down her kitchen while live-streaming; watch

    Womans saves her dog after it jumps from window; watch heroic move-tgy

    Woman's saves her dog after it jumps from window; watch heroic move

    Watch duo birds walk on the surface of the water; watch the video - gps

    Watch duo birds walk on the surface of the water; watch the video

    Recent Stories

    Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal resigns submits resignation to President Kovind gcw

    Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal resigns, submits resignation to President Kovind

    Who is Helly Shah? TV actress makes her debut at Cannes 2022 RBA

    Who is Helly Shah? TV actress makes her debut at Cannes 2022

    Vedantu joins Netflix Unacademy as edtech firm sacks over 400 employees gcw

    Vedantu joins Netflix, Unacademy as edtech firm sacks over 400 employees

    tennis French Open 2022: Hurts to see Rafael Nadal suffer, says Carlos Alcaraz snt

    French Open 2022: Hurts to see Rafael Nadal suffer, says Carlos Alcaraz

    Who is Pieter Elbers, the next CEO of IndiGo airlines? - adt

    Who is Pieter Elbers, the next CEO of IndiGo airlines?

    Recent Videos

    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon
    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile test-fired from Seaking 42B

    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile tested from Seaking 42B

    Video Icon
    Thunderstorm heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Thunderstorm, heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals: We are placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC is placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet" - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs SRH, Mumbai-Hyderabad: Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma" - Tim David

    Video Icon