Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru: Long queues outside hotel for FREE Benne Khali dosa, ghee laddu & more (WATCH)

    From youngsters to senior citizens, several smiling faces with their inked fingers were seen eagerly waiting for their turn to get their food. Nisarga Grand Hotel on Nrupathunga Road is offering free benne khali dosa, ghee laddu and juice on Friday.

    Bengaluru Long queues outside hotel for FREE Benne Khali dosa, ghee laddu & more (WATCH) gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 26, 2024, 3:13 PM IST

    Voters with inked fingers in Karnataka’s Bengaluru queued up outside the Nisarga Grand Hotel on Nrupathunga Road to take advantage of the freebies, which included benne khali dosa, ghee laddu, and juice. The hotel is trying to increase voter participation with this offer, which is good for everyone who voted in the state for the Lok Sabha elections. Outside the Nisarga Grand Hotel, there were long lines.

    From youngsters to senior citizens, several smiling faces with their inked fingers were seen eagerly waiting for their turn to get their food.

    Split into two phases, 14 of the 28 seats went to polls on Friday morning in the state, including all four Bengaluru constituencies. A voter turnout of 22.34 per cent was recorded till 11 am in Karnataka.

    In addition, Deck of Brews, a resto-pub in Bellandur, has made the decision to provide voters with a complimentary mug of beer and discounts on April 27 and 28.

    Taxi company Rapido declared that older citizens and those with disabilities could travel for free in cars and taxis in Bengaluru. Additionally, on Friday, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) extended the metro service hours beyond usual business hours.

    Key candidates in Bengaluru are BJP’s Tejasvi Surya against Congress’ Sowmya Reddy in the South segment. While the grand old party’s DK Suresh — brother of Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar — is pitted against BJP’s Dr CN Manjunath.
     

    Last Updated Apr 26, 2024, 3:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    No longer': PM Modi asks Indians to 'never ever forget, forgive' Congress for looting people's money (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi asks Indians to 'never forget, forgive' Congress for looting, weakening security & mocking culture

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Voters in remote Tripura region brave waters to cast vote in Phase 2 polls AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Voters in remote Tripura region brave waters to cast vote in Phase 2 polls

    Kerala: More political leaders to join BJP after June 4, says BJP state president K Surendran anr

    Kerala: More political leaders to join BJP after June 4, says BJP state president K Surendran

    Indian Cricket legends Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble turn up to cast votes; stir social media frenzy (WATCH) vkp

    'Simplicity personified': Netizens say as Cricket legend Rahul Dravid casts vote standing in line (WATCH)

    Excise policy case: Delhi court extends custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia, others in money laundering probe AJR

    Excise policy case: Delhi court extends custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia, others in money laundering probe

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2024, LSG vs RR Preview: Rajasthan Royals seek to extend dominance against resurgent Lucknow Super Giants snt

    IPL 2024, LSG vs RR Preview: Rajasthan Royals seek to extend dominance against resurgent Lucknow Super Giants

    IPL 2024, DC vs MI Preview: Playoff race heats up as confident Delhi Capitals face struggling Mumbai Indians snt

    IPL 2024, DC vs MI Preview: Playoff race heats up as confident Delhi Capitals face struggling Mumbai Indians

    Did Tamil star Simbu spend Rs 6 crore on Hansika Motwani while they were dating? RKK

    Did Tamil star Simbu spend Rs 6 crore on Hansika Motwani while they were dating?

    No longer': PM Modi asks Indians to 'never ever forget, forgive' Congress for looting people's money (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi asks Indians to 'never forget, forgive' Congress for looting, weakening security & mocking culture

    IPL 2024: 'Aaj batting tera Jassi bhai karega!' MI's Jasprit Bumrah shows off skills ahead of DC clash (WATCH) snt

    IPL 2024: 'Aaj batting tera Jassi bhai karega!' MI's Jasprit Bumrah shows off skills ahead of DC clash (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Video Icon