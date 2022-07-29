'Rashtrapatni' remark: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan apologises to President Droupadi Murmu

He wrote in his letter to the President, "I assure you, it was merely a slip of the tongue. I apologise and ask that you accept my apology."

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tendered an apology to President Droupadi Murmu over the 'Rashtrapatni' remark on Friday.

"I'm writing to express my apologies for using the incorrect word to describe the position you hold. I assure you that it was a misunderstanding. I apologise and ask that you accept my apology," Chowdhury wrote in a letter to President Murmu, the country's first tribal President.

The BJP also demanded an apology from Congress President Sonia Gandhi after her party's leader remarked.

Chowdhury, the Congress leader in Lok Sabha, made the 'Rashtrapatni' remark while talking to reporters during his party's protests over various issues.

The BJP insisted that Chowdhury's remark was not a slip of the tongue, as the Congress leader claimed.

According to reports, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "It wasn't a slip of the tongue. If you watch the video, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury clearly (referred to President Murmu as) Rashtrapati twice, then he called her Rashtrapatni." "Such matters should not be taken lightly," he added.

On the other hand, Chowdhury has maintained that the comment was due to a 'slip of the tongue' due to the language barrier, claiming that he is a Bengali and not fluent in Hindi, which the BJP has dismissed as a poor excuse.

