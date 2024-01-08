Ram temple consecration: Assam joins Chhattisgarh, declares 'dry day' on January 22

Deputy Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly, Numal Momin, criticized AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal for advising Muslims to avoid travel during the Ram Temple consecration. Momin called for an apology to the nation and Hindus worldwide from Ajmal.

Amid deliberations in the Assam Cabinet, decisions were made to mark significant steps in the state's agenda. One key announcement includes the declaration of a dry day on January 22, commemorating the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Additionally, the Cabinet approved the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, a scheme aimed at extending financial support to rural women entrepreneurs.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the decisions via X, stating, "Decisions we took in today’s meeting of the #AssamCabinet - Dry Day on 22.01.2024 on the occasion of Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla Virajman - Approval to Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan - a new scheme to financially support rural women entrepreneurs."

Ajmal's advice to Muslims, urging them to refrain from travel between January 20 to January 26, sparked controversy. He emphasized caution during this period, considering the expected surge in travel due to the idol placement at Ram Janmabhoomi.

Numal Momin hailed the upcoming Ram Temple consecration as a historic moment for India, highlighting its significance.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also announced a 'dry day' on January 22 in the state, aligning with the Ram temple consecration. He emphasized the occasion's importance, drawing parallels between 'good governance' and the ideals represented by Ram Raj.