500 students accuse professor of sexual harassment in Haryana's Sirsa

A total of 500 female students have come forward, accusing a professor of sexual harassment and urging authorities to take stringent action. The revelation has caused a significant uproar, with widespread condemnation of the professor's reprehensible behaviour.

In a shocking development, 500 female students from Chaudhary Devi Lal University in Haryana's Sirsa have levelled serious accusations against a professor, prompting them to write a formal complaint to the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the state Governor, and the Women's Commission. The letter alleges inappropriate and lewd behaviour by the professor towards the female students.

Upon receiving information about the grave allegations, the local police have been directed to launch an immediate investigation, considering the sensitive nature of the case. Authorities emphasize that further actions will be taken based on the findings of the investigation. The professor, in response, claims that the accusations are part of a larger conspiracy against him.

Complaint Details

In their letter, the students claim that the professor routinely summons individual students to his chamber and engages in obscene acts, subjecting them to sexual harassment. They assert that such incidents have been occurring regularly, prompting them to bring the matter to the attention of the authorities. The letter indicates that prior complaints had been made without satisfactory resolution.

Special Investigation Team (SIT) Formed

In response to the seriousness of the allegations, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the matter thoroughly. This isn't the first time complaints have been lodged against the professor, but he was previously cleared of any wrongdoing. The police stress the importance of conducting a meticulous investigation before taking any further action. DSP Deepti Garg mentioned that an FIR will be registered following a preliminary inquiry.

Professor Claims Conspiracy

The accused professor vehemently denies the allegations, attributing them to a political conspiracy aimed at suppressing him due to his active involvement. He asserts his innocence, expressing confidence that the truth will prevail. Meanwhile, the letter written by the girl students has gained traction on social media, with hundreds of signatures. The widespread support has led to calls for stringent action against the professor from concerned users.