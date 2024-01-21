Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Business booms; traders rake in over Rs 1 lakh crore

    Traders across India have witnessed a substantial economic boost, surpassing Rs 1 lakh crore in business. The heightened atmosphere surrounding the upcoming ceremony has led to increased demand for flowers, earthen lamps, sweets, and decorative items

    Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Business booms; traders rake in over Rs 1 lakh crore
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 21, 2024, 2:17 PM IST

    With the imminent consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, fervour is escalating, not only spiritually but economically as well. Traders across the nation are experiencing a windfall, surpassing Rs 1 lakh crore in business, according to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAT), a prominent organization representing retail traders.

    The CAT attributes this substantial boost in business to the heightened atmosphere surrounding the upcoming consecration ceremony. As part of the celebrations, a national campaign titled 'Har Shahar Ayodhya-Ghar Ghar Ayodhya' has been launched within the business community. Traders nationwide, inspired by this campaign, are keeping their establishments open on the momentous day of the temple's consecration, scheduled for January 22.

    CAT's National General Secretary, Praveen Khandelwal, revealed that more than 2,000 small and large-scale programs are slated to take place in Delhi alone on the consecration day. Across the country, a staggering number exceeding 30,000 programs will be organized. Khandelwal predicts this to be the most significant day of the century, witnessing an unprecedented simultaneous occurrence of diverse programs nationwide.

    The bustling preparations for the celebration have spurred increased demand for flowers, earthen lamps, and sweets. Markets are abuzz with shoppers adorning their homes, temples, and other spaces in anticipation of the grand event. Notably, the market is experiencing shortages of Ram flags and plates due to the overwhelming demand from enthusiastic celebrants.

    Over 20,000 jobs generated

    The collective hospitality, travel, and tourism sector has already generated over 20,000 jobs, anticipating a significant daily influx of devotees. Industry experts predict Ayodhya's transformation into a global tourism hub, with daily footfall expected to reach 3-4 lakh visitors. The surge in tourism has driven increased demand for accommodation and travel services, resulting in significant job opportunities, both permanent and temporary, with the potential for annual growth.

    Last Updated Jan 21, 2024, 2:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tamil Nadu govt fact-check reports claiming ban on prayers for Lord Ram, telecast of Ayodhya Pran Pratishtha

    Tamil Nadu govt fact-check reports claiming ban on prayers for Lord Ram, telecast of Ayodhya Pran Pratishtha

    Indian flight enroute to Moscow crashes in Afghanistan's Badakhshan; Taliban confirms incident AJR

    Aircraft that crashed in Afghanistan not Indian, says civil aviation ministry

    Construction of Ram Mandir planned at site of Ram Lalla's stone discovery site in Mysore: MLA GT Devegowda vkp

    Construction of Ram Mandir planned at site of Ram Lalla’s stone discovery site in Mysore: MLA GT Devegowda

    Explained How the Surya Tilak Tantra that will allow sun's rays to fall on Lord Ram's forehead works

    Explained: How the Surya Tilak Tantra that will allow sun's rays to fall on Lord Ram's forehead works

    Ram Mandir: PM Modi on spiritual pilgrimage, visits Ram Setu origin ahead of Ayodhya pran-pratishtha AJR

    Ram Mandir: PM Modi on spiritual pilgrimage, visits Ram Setu origin ahead of Ayodhya pran-pratishtha

    Recent Stories

    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut Meets Guru Rambhadracharya in Ayodhya-see pictures RBA

    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut Meets Guru Rambhadracharya in Ayodhya-see pictures

    Photos Salman Khan at Joy Wards: Tiger star poses with Hollywood actor Anthony Hopkins RBA

    Photos: Salman Khan at Joy Wards: Tiger star poses with Hollywood actor Anthony Hopkins

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 7 Indian sweets to enjoy on January 22 RBA

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 7 Indian sweets to enjoy on January 22

    Tamil Nadu govt fact-check reports claiming ban on prayers for Lord Ram, telecast of Ayodhya Pran Pratishtha

    Tamil Nadu govt fact-check reports claiming ban on prayers for Lord Ram, telecast of Ayodhya Pran Pratishtha

    Indian flight enroute to Moscow crashes in Afghanistan's Badakhshan; Taliban confirms incident AJR

    Aircraft that crashed in Afghanistan not Indian, says civil aviation ministry

    Recent Videos

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Case litigant Iqbal Ansari speaks to Asianet News Network vkp

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Case litigant Iqbal Ansari speaks to Asianet News Network

    Video Icon
    Ram Rajya is the future of the world: Sadhguru ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

    Ram Rajya is the future of the world: Sadhguru ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol, speaks to Asianet News VKP

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol, speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Flt Lt Ananya Sharma, Sukhoi-30MKI fighter pilot, speaks on Operation Kaveri

    Republic Day 2024: Flt Lt Ananya Sharma, Sukhoi-30MKI fighter pilot, speaks on Operation Kaveri

    Video Icon
    Meet Zenobia, the 67-year-old Indian grandmother who won AED 10 million Mahzooz draw

    Meet Zenobia, the 67-year-old Indian grandmother who won AED 10 million Mahzooz draw

    Video Icon