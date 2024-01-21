Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Business booms; traders rake in over Rs 1 lakh crore

Traders across India have witnessed a substantial economic boost, surpassing Rs 1 lakh crore in business. The heightened atmosphere surrounding the upcoming ceremony has led to increased demand for flowers, earthen lamps, sweets, and decorative items

With the imminent consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, fervour is escalating, not only spiritually but economically as well. Traders across the nation are experiencing a windfall, surpassing Rs 1 lakh crore in business, according to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAT), a prominent organization representing retail traders.

The CAT attributes this substantial boost in business to the heightened atmosphere surrounding the upcoming consecration ceremony. As part of the celebrations, a national campaign titled 'Har Shahar Ayodhya-Ghar Ghar Ayodhya' has been launched within the business community. Traders nationwide, inspired by this campaign, are keeping their establishments open on the momentous day of the temple's consecration, scheduled for January 22.

CAT's National General Secretary, Praveen Khandelwal, revealed that more than 2,000 small and large-scale programs are slated to take place in Delhi alone on the consecration day. Across the country, a staggering number exceeding 30,000 programs will be organized. Khandelwal predicts this to be the most significant day of the century, witnessing an unprecedented simultaneous occurrence of diverse programs nationwide.

The bustling preparations for the celebration have spurred increased demand for flowers, earthen lamps, and sweets. Markets are abuzz with shoppers adorning their homes, temples, and other spaces in anticipation of the grand event. Notably, the market is experiencing shortages of Ram flags and plates due to the overwhelming demand from enthusiastic celebrants.

Over 20,000 jobs generated

The collective hospitality, travel, and tourism sector has already generated over 20,000 jobs, anticipating a significant daily influx of devotees. Industry experts predict Ayodhya's transformation into a global tourism hub, with daily footfall expected to reach 3-4 lakh visitors. The surge in tourism has driven increased demand for accommodation and travel services, resulting in significant job opportunities, both permanent and temporary, with the potential for annual growth.