    Ram Mandir consecration: SPG studies Saryu ghats ahead of PM Modi's ceremonial dip

    In anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation in the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir on January 22, the Special Protection Group (SPG) conducted a security assessment at the Saryu ghats.

    In preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation in the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir on January 22, the Special Protection Group (SPG) conducted a security assessment at the Saryu Ghats. The SPG team, in collaboration with local police, surveyed various locations along the riverbanks to determine the necessary security cover for the Prime Minister's ceremonial dip in the holy waters.

    Although the official program is yet to be finalized, sources indicate that the Prime Minister's office has instructed the local administration to explore potential security measures. Modi is anticipated to arrive in Lucknow a day before the event, planning to stay overnight in the state capital.

    On January 22, PM Narendra Modi will serve as the main patron (yajman) for the consecration rituals. Renowned Vedic Karmkand scholar Pt Laxmikant Mathuranath Dixit from Kashi will be the principal acharya for the 'pran pratishtha,' overseen, coordinated, and anchored by Kashi scholar and priest Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid, alongside a team of 121 acharyas.

    Considering the PM's time constraints, as the rituals commenced on Tuesday, other individuals will assist him as the 'Yajman' to complete the ceremonies.

    Ahead of the consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Modi has been actively engaged in temple prayers. During an address to the Shakti Kendra in-charges conference in Kochi, Kerala, PM Modi urged BJP workers to organize cleanliness campaigns in temples. He emphasized that on January 22, while the consecration occurs in Ayodhya, every house and temple in the country will witness the burning of Shri Ram Jyoti, marking a significant moment of devotion and faith for millions. PM Modi reiterated his personal adherence to the prescribed rituals before Pran-Pratishtha.

