Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the 'Million Minds Tech Park' and 'Ganesh Real Estate Management Institute' in Ahmedabad, aiming to transform Gujarat into a global services and technology hub and create thousands of high-skilled jobs.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated the 'Million Minds Tech Park' and the 'Ganesh Real Estate Management Institute' in Ahmedabad.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Amit Shah on Gujarat's Development Vision

Speaking on the occasion, Amit Shah said that just as Gujarat has led the nation since Independence, it will also lead the country in the field of technology. He remarked that development is embedded in the DNA of Gujaratis. He added that these two projects would give fresh momentum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of transforming Gujarat from merely a manufacturing hub into a leading global centre for services and technology.

Expressing his vision of placing Gujarat among the top three states in the service sector, Shah said the state has consistently focused on economic activities.

Million Minds Tech Park for High-Skilled Jobs

"Through the 'Million Minds Tech Park', thousands of highly skilled employment opportunities will be created for the youth of the state. The tech park will promote research, innovation and technological development in advanced sectors such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics and semiconductors," he said, as per an official release. He expressed confidence that the project would play a key role in building a world-class technology ecosystem in Gujarat.

Modernising the Real Estate Sector

Amit Shah further stated that the 'Ganesh Real Estate Management Institute' would play an important role in bringing professionalism and modernisation to the real estate sector. "The institute will prepare skilled human resources through modern urban planning, technology-oriented courses and training aligned with global standards," Shah said.

He noted that Gujarat is today providing a new direction to the country in the fields of technology, industry and modern infrastructure development. Such specialised institutions and technology-driven projects, he said, would strengthen the state's position in the global economy. Shah added that the tech city, being developed over nearly 65 acres in the Ahmedabad-GIFT City-Gandhinagar high-growth corridor near Vaishnodevi Circle, will include Grade-A office spaces, residential facilities, retail and hospitality infrastructure. The project is expected to generate over 70,000 high-skilled jobs.

CM Patel on 'Gujarat 2.0'

On the occasion, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat has transformed the politics of development into a national ideology. He said Gujarat has achieved remarkable progress in manufacturing, ports, infrastructure, green energy, pharmaceuticals and investment. "The state is now entering a new phase of development driven by IT, innovation and a technology-based economy," CM Patel said.

The Chief Minister said that the 'Million Minds Tech Park' would play a significant role in Gujarat's technology-driven growth. He described the project as not merely a real estate development but a centre that would generate high-skilled employment and accelerate the digital economy. He further stated that the dream of "Gujarat 2.0" is becoming a reality through sectors such as the digital economy, Artificial Intelligence, semiconductors, Global Capability Centres and knowledge-based services.

GIFT City and Dholera as Growth Engines

Due to the state government's IT policy and GCC policy, along with the encouraging policies of the Central Government, Gujarat's IT sector is poised for rapid growth. He added that GIFT City is emerging as a global financial and technology ecosystem, while the semiconductor ecosystem developing in Sanand and Dholera SIR will establish Gujarat as a semiconductor hub. GIFT City and Dholera, he said, will become powerful engines of Gujarat's economic growth in the coming years.

The Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the country's first semi-high-speed rail project between Ahmedabad and Dholera, to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 20,000 crore. He said such modern infrastructure would play a crucial role in attracting investments from across India and abroad. CM Patel said Ahmedabad has emerged as one of the fastest-growing cities in the country with metro connectivity, the riverfront, expressways, modern urban facilities and strong connectivity. He added that the infrastructure being developed for the Commonwealth Games is helping Ahmedabad emerge as a global city. The Chief Minister expressed confidence that Gujarat would make a significant contribution towards realising the vision of "Viksit Bharat 2047" and congratulated Ganesh Group Chairman Deepakbhai Patel and Managing Director Shekharbhai Patel for the modern project.

Deputy CM on Investor Confidence

During a panel discussion held at the event, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said that the future belongs to Gujarat and that the state is fully prepared for investors and industries coming from India and abroad. He said GIFT City is set to become a hub for many leading global companies in the coming years. Gujarat, he added, is rapidly advancing not only in industrial development but also in technology, financial services and modern infrastructure. (ANI)