Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar accused Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy's family of running a 'real estate racket'. He alleged Kumaraswamy's brother intimidated people to acquire properties cheaply along the PRR road, now worth crores.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar lashed out at Union Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy, accusing him and his family of running a 'real estate racket'. The Deputy Chief Minister stated that Kumaraswamy's brother used the "PRR road as a pretext to run a real estate racket". DK Shivakumar further claimed that a major political family in the state accumulated vast properties through manipulative land deals. The DCM said, "his family had amassed wealth through real estate."

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'Intimidated people for property'

Replying to reporters' questions at the National Public School in Horamavu, he said, "Kumaraswamy's brother intimidated people and got properties registered in his name along the PRR road stretch. Kumaraswamy is just daydreaming. Yesterday, he said don't develop the Bidadi township -- but who started it? He himself issued the notification. Who is running the real estate business? His brother used the PRR road as a pretext to run a real estate racket. Ask people in the Dodda Gubbi and Chikka Gubbi areas. They will tell you how he intimidated people and got all those properties registered for just 7, 8, or 10 lakhs. Now all those properties are worth 25, 30, or 50 crore rupees. He should not be talking about others."

'Criticising out of sheer envy'

He was replying to a question on Kumaraswamy's statement advising people not to pay fees and get khata transfers done, saying his government would come to power. When asked about Kumaraswamy opposing paying a 2% fee for khata transfer, the DCM said, "That is his daydream. His government is not coming to power. The Congress government is in power and is doing people-friendly work. People are benefiting from it."

"Petrol, diesel, and cooking gas prices have gone up. He told people not to buy gold, let him talk about that. Why is he not speaking about it? All he does is criticise and make statements against others -- he has no other work. Did he do a single thing for the poor during his time? He couldn't even provide drinking water to the people. I have done that work. People's property records are being corrected. We have created five municipal corporations for administrative reform in Bengaluru city. Even BJP members are happy that my work is excellent. I am working by taking suggestions from BJP members on this matter. He is jealous that he didn't get the opportunity to do such work during his time, and hence, criticising us out of sheer envy," he said. (ANI)