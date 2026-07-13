Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay inaugurated a new MLA office in Perambur. He also mourned the death of Sahitya Akademi award-winning writer Poomani, announcing state honours for his final rites and lauding his contributions to Tamil literature.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday visited Perambur and inaugurated a new MLA office in the Constituency. CM Joseph Vijay serves as the Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for the Perambur constituency

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CM condoles demise of writer Poomani

Meanwhile, CM Joseph Vijay on Monday expressed grief over the demise of noted Tamil writer and Sahitya Akademi Award recipient Poomani and announced that state honours would be accorded during his final rites.

In a post on X, Vijay mourned the passing of Poolithurai Manickavasagam, popularly known by his pen name Poomani, and described him as one of the most significant voices in Tamil literature. "The news of the passing of Thiru. Poolithurai Manickavasagam, known in the literary world as Poomani, a writer who received the Sahitya Akademi Award and a significant creator in the Tamil literary sphere, brings immense sorrow," Vijay said.

Paying tribute to the celebrated author, the Chief Minister said Poomani's works, rooted in the lives of ordinary people and the history of Tamil Nadu's dryland regions, had made an enduring contribution to Tamil literature. "His works, filled with the scent of the soil of dry lands, the nuanced realities of the lives of the common people, and profound testimonies of history, established him as an important creator," he said.

Poomani's acclaimed works

Vijay also recalled that Poomani received the Sahitya Akademi Award for his novel Annati and noted that the acclaimed film Asuran, based on his novel Vekkai, introduced his literary work to a wider audience. "Receiving the Sahitya Akademi Award for his novel *Annati* stands as the highest recognition of his literary stature. Furthermore, the film *Asuran*, based on his novel *Vekkai*, brought the reach of his writing to the world's attention," he added. (ANI)