CJI Surya Kant welcomed two law clerks from Bhutan to the Supreme Court of India under a bilateral exchange programme. The engagement follows an MoU for judicial cooperation, with the clerks serving a three-month term.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Monday welcomed two young legal professionals from Bhutan who have joined the Supreme Court as law clerks under a bilateral exchange programme. The engagement follows a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Supreme Court of India and the Supreme Court of Bhutan aimed at promoting the exchange of young legal professionals. As part of the arrangement, the two Bhutanese law clerks will serve at the Supreme Court of India for a three-month term.

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Indo-Bhutan Judicial Cooperation

"In terms of our commitment and judicial cooperation with Bhutan, we have entered into an MoU. Two young persons have joined today. Both of them are welcome as law clerks," said the CJI while introducing the law clerks to the packed courtroom.

Details of the MoU

In January 2026, the CJI had announced that the Supreme Court of India and Bhutan had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate the exchange of young legal professionals. The CJI had also introduced two Bhutanese law clerks and said that under the MoU, they will be engaged by the Supreme Court here for a period of three months. They would receive the same honorarium as Indian law clerks do, and their travel expenses would be borne by the Supreme Court, the CJI had said. (ANI)