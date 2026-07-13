A train passenger has sparked a debate on travel etiquette after refusing to switch his pre-booked seats with a family who wanted to sit together. The man shared his experience on Reddit, explaining he had a personal rule of simply saying 'no' to requests he didn't want to accept, a stance which garnered significant support online.

After refusing to switch his carefully chosen seats with a family who wanted to sit together, a train passenger has started a conversation on proper travel behaviour. The man said that since he had reserved the seats in advance, he shouldn't be forced to give them up just because another group wanted adjoining seats. The passenger shared the experience on Reddit and clarified that when he is presented with demands he does not want to accept, he adheres to a straightforward personal rule.

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“I have a personal rule: if I don't want to do something, I'll say no. No fake smiles, no guilt, just a polite ‘no’,” he wrote. The man said that he and his companion had reserved seats in the train's AC Chair Car ahead of time because they wanted a window seat and chairs that faced each other.

“We had booked our AC Chair Car seats in advance because we specifically wanted seats facing each other, along with a window seat. We planned it that way,” he wrote. During the journey, a woman approached them and requested that they move to another set of seats so her family could travel together.

“A lady came over and said, ‘Can you move to our seats? Our whole family wants to sit together.’ I replied, ‘Sorry, no. We booked these seats on purpose,’” the passenger recalled.

He claims that the woman persisted in her insistence, saying, "Come on, it's only for a few hours."

Then the man enquired as to whether the family was returning home or on vacation. "Then you'll have all the family time you want once you get home," he added in response to the woman's statement that they were returning home. “There, you are free to sit together whatever you choose. We want to hold onto the seats that we explicitly reserved for the time being,” he added.

The woman seemed dissatisfied with his rejection, according to the Reddit user, but he insisted on keeping the seats he had specifically chosen.

A Look At Viral Reddit Post

The post was shared under the title, “Train etiquette: Am I expected to swap my reserved seat for a family?” and drew several reactions.

Internet Reacts

"You had every right to keep those seats because you booked and paid for them," one person said. "Families should plan their bookings instead of pressuring other passengers," another person stated. "Saying no politely does not make you rude," said a third. "You can always ask for a seat swap, but nobody is obligated to agree," said another.