A hotel owner was shot dead after three armed men opened fire in Bidasar, Churu. Three others were seriously injured and referred to Jaipur. CCTV footage shows attackers firing at close range before fleeing. Police suspect liquor business rivalry.

In a shocking incident of an organised crime, Rajasthan witnessed a fatal shooting late at night. A hotel owner was shot dead after armed men opened fire inside a hotel in Bidasar town of Churu district. The shocking incident took place at Hotel 'The Royal Treat' and has created fear across the area. The victim has been identified as Maniram Manda, the owner of the hotel. He died on the spot after being shot at close range. Three other people were seriously injured in the attack.

Attack caught on CCTV

The firing happened around 12:30 am on Monday night. According to CCTV footage, three attackers entered the hotel restaurant and immediately pulled out country-made pistols. Without warning, they started firing at people standing near a table.

Eyewitnesses said the attackers went straight towards Maniram Manda and shot him from very close distance. The entire attack happened within minutes. After firing several rounds, the accused fled from the spot.

Trigger Warning: Video below contains disturbing visuals. Viewers' discretion is advised.

The sudden and brutal nature of the attack left everyone in shock. People present in the hotel did not get time to react or protect themselves.

Three injured, shifted to Jaipur

Besides Maniram Manda, three others were injured in the firing, according to a report by Hindustan. The injured have been identified as Bhikharam Jat, Shravan Jat and Prabhuram Prajapat. All of them suffered serious bullet injuries.

They were reportedly first taken to Bagaria Hospital in Sujangarh. After primary treatment, doctors referred them to Jaipur due to their critical condition.

Soon after the incident, police sealed the hotel premises. A large police force was deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

Police investigation underway

Churu Superintendent of Police Jai Yadav told Hindustan that the three attackers entered the hotel in a planned manner and carried out the firing. Police have identified one of the accused and teams have been sent to different locations to arrest him.

A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team collected evidence from the crime scene. Police are also scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to trace the movement of the accused before and after the attack.

Call Detail Records (CDR) are being checked. Police are also looking into the criminal background of suspected persons to understand the full conspiracy behind the crime.

Liquor business rivalry angle

According to police sources, Maniram Manda was linked to both hotel and liquor businesses. Initial investigation suggests that the murder may be linked to rivalry in the liquor trade.

There have been discussions in the area in recent months about disputes related to liquor contracts and supply. Police suspect that the attack could be the result of ongoing tension between rival groups involved in the business.

In the past too, Rajasthan has witnessed violent clashes related to liquor trade disputes. This incident has once again raised concerns about the activities of liquor mafias and local gangs in the state.

From a crime perspective, the incident appears to be a clear case of targeted killing. The attackers directly aimed at the hotel owner and completed the act within minutes before escaping.

This suggests that the accused may have done prior surveillance of the hotel. They appeared to know the internal layout and location of the owner inside the restaurant area.

The clear CCTV visuals showing their entry, firing and escape route may help police solve the case quickly.

Questions over security arrangements

The incident has created panic among local traders and hotel owners in Bidasar, which is usually considered a relatively calm town.

Many are questioning whether proper security arrangements were in place at the hotel. It is also being discussed whether there were earlier signs of personal rivalry or threats.

The daring act of entering a luxury hotel at midnight and opening fire has raised serious concerns about law and order in the region. Police have registered a case and intensified the search for the accused. According to SP Jai Yadav, the entire sequence of events will be revealed soon.