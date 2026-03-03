A women's self-help group in Sukma, Chhattisgarh, is producing natural jaggery from wild date palm sap. This initiative, part of the 'Vocal for Local' movement, aims to empower women, foster self-reliance, and boost the local economy.

A self-help group in Lithiras, within Sukma district's Chindagarh block of Chhattisgarh, is producing pure and natural jaggery from the sap of wild date palm trees (Chhind sap), a significant stride towards women's empowerment and promoting local industry. The initiative is scripting a new chapter for the community by fostering self-reliance and economic growth through the "Vocal for Local" movement.

Government Support and Expansion Plans

Speaking to ANI, Sukma District Panchayat CEO Mukund Thakur said, "They have been provided training. We invited training partners, and on-ground training was provided to 20-30 women from 2-3 SHGs at all locations. A few days back, I had the opportunity to taste that jaggery, and it turned out to be of excellent quality. We have started this training on a minor level right now, and we will now replicate it on a large scale and connect more women to it."

"We have 'Chhind' (wild date palm trees) here in abundance, and besides properly making jaggery, after scientific assessment and after procuring a certificate from the food safety organisation, we will sell it on e-platforms like Amazon and Flipkart," he added. "We will also export the jaggery to our local markets in Sukma, Malkangiri near the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana," he said.

Training and Natural Production Process

Anita Nag, Financial Literacy Community Resource Person (FLCRP), said that ,"The SHG here is called 'Dola Self Help Group'. They make jaggery out of date palm sap. We have received all support from the district for this; they also called trainers from Dantewada. They trained the women in making cuts on the wild date palm trees and further processing. We do not mix any additional sugar; just the sap is used to make jaggery."

On this initiative, Alia Bhagat, Professional Resource Person (PRP), said that jaggery is being made out of wild date palm juices, and trainers came from Dantewada, and all the women of the SHG were brought together. "A tree was identified, and the trainer gave a demonstration on the entire process of making cuts on the tree. Women were also asked to try it. We are making every effort to make this in large quantities. It is healthy. We have the government's support," she stated.

A Boost for Rural Employment

Annu Sah, Dola SHG head, also shared her views. She said, "I thank the Chhattisgarh Govt and CM for this great employment opportunity for women in rural areas. The sap is pure, and jaggery is made naturally. It has no side effects. This is also generating employment. Trainers were provided to us by the administration." (ANI)