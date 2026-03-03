Puratchi Bharatham Katchi (PBK) leader M Jagan Moorthy announced their demand for four constituencies from the AIADMK alliance. He criticized the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu, citing a recent brutal attack in Nanguneri.

Puratchi Bharatham Katchi (PBK) leader M Jagan Moorthy said on Tuesday that they have submitted a list of six constituencies to the AIADMK alliance and expect to be allotted four of them. A general council meeting of the Puratchi Bharatham party was held at a private hall in Poonamallee, Chennai. More than 500 general council members and party functionaries participated. Several resolutions were passed during the meeting, including one urging the protection of law and order in Tamil Nadu.

PBK Slams State Over Law and Order

Speaking to reporters during the meeting, Jaganmoorthy said, "In Nellai district, near Nanguneri, unidentified persons wearing masks and allegedly under the influence of alcohol attacked people who had just stepped out of a tea shop after having tea. They hacked them indiscriminately and fled the scene. Two people have died in the incident, and several others are undergoing treatment for serious injuries."

He stated that this incident is an example of how law and order have deteriorated in Tamil Nadu, and those involved in this brutal act must be arrested immediately, and strict action must be taken.

Alliance Negotiations and Strategy

Constituency Demands

On selection of the constituency, he said that we have selected six constituencies in the AIADMK alliance and submitted them, and we expect to receive four of those.

"All the constituencies we have sought are in Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, and Kanchipuram districts. We have not asked for any constituencies in the southern districts. At the national level, Prime Minister Modi leads the AIADMK alliance, and at the state level, Edappadi Palaniswami is the leader. Reports that Puratchi Bharatham is holding talks with TVK are false," said Jagarn Moorthy.

He asserted that during alliance negotiations, if we are allotted the Poonamallee constituency this time, there is a possibility that we will contest there.

Confidence in Defeating DMK

"Even if Rs 5,000 or Rs 10,000 is distributed, the DMK will not have a chance of winning," he said.

Impact of Other Parties

He also stated that Sasikala forming an organisation and contesting elections would not affect the AIADMK alliance, as in the southern districts, TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK would compensate for any vote loss.

Future Policy Promises

"Allocations made in the name of justice for the Scheduled Caste communities are often diverted as free benefits. Once the AIADMK forms the government, we will press for such allocations to be properly utilised," he added.