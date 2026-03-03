MP Police have filed an FIR against 12 people for alleged malpractices in the Excise Constable Recruitment Exam 2025. The case, initially a zero FIR in Bhopal, was transferred to Ratlam where the exam center was located and an investigation is on.

Case Registered Against 12 in Exam Irregularities

Madhya Pradesh Police registered a case against 12 individuals in connection with alleged irregularities in the Excise Constable Recruitment Examination 2025 conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB), a police official said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the MPESB conducted an exam for constables in the Excise Department in September 2025 for 243 posts. During the exam, 12 candidates were allegedly found to be involved in malpractices at an exam center in Ratlam district. Following this, a zero FIR was initially lodged at the MP Nagar Police Station in Bhopal after suspicious activities were reported during the examination held at the centre in Ratlam. Later, the matter was transferred to Ratlam, where a formal FIR was registered under relevant sections against the 12 accused, and an investigation began into the matter.

Police Investigation Underway

Speaking to ANI, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vivek Lal said, "MP Nagar police in Bhopal sensed some suspicions regarding the excise constable recruitment process. Following this, they conducted a preliminary inquiry in which they found suspicious activities, resulting in registering a zero FIR as the exam center was in Ratlam district. Now, the case has been transferred here in Ratlam and we are registering an actual case here against 12 individuals, as these accused were identified in the FIR we received."

"We have also received evidence, including CDs, in this regard. We have registered a case and now more evidence is being collected for the same," ASP Lal said. Further action would be taken based on the evidence received, he added. (ANI)