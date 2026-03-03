The Indian Army is set to boost its preparedness by ordering 300 indigenous Dhanush Howitzers. This second major order will raise 15 new artillery regiments. The 155mm 45-calibre guns are based on Bofors technology.

Seeking to boost its preparedness, the Indian Army is going to place orders for buying 300 Dhanush Howitzers, which would be used to raise 15 regiments of the indigenous artillery guns in the force.

Procurement Details

This will be the second major order for the Dhanush artillery guns, which are manufactured by public sector companies based on the transfer of technology of the Bofors guns acquired in the 1980s.

The Indian Army is going to soon place an order for 300 Dhanush Howitzers, and a high-level Defence Ministry meeting is likely to clear it soon, defence officials told ANI.

Existing Fleet and Induction Status

The 155 mm 45-calibre guns have already been inducted into the army, as 114 guns were ordered a few years ago. Around four regiments of the Dhanush guns have already been inducted into the force, and two more are expected to be inducted soon, they said.

Gun Specifications and Testing

The design of Dhanush is based on the Bofors Howitzer inducted back in the 1980s. The howitzer gun will fire 155mm ammunition and can be fitted with a bi-modular charge system (BMCS), thereby increasing its range.

The artillery gun had completed its tests at Pokhran back in June 2018. (ANI)