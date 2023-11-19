Rajasthan Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat mata hai kaun?' remark sparks social media frenzy (WATCH)

This statement was made when Rahul Gandhi was addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Bundi when he quipped, "Instead of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai,' the prime minister should say 'Adani ji Ki Jai' because he works for him."

Amidst a rally in Rajasthan, a video capturing Rahul Gandhi's intriguing question, "Bharat Mata Hai Kaun?" has sparked a lively online discourse, sending social media platforms into a whirlwind of memes and discussions. The short from Gandhi's rally quickly went viral, igniting a storm of reactions and interpretations across various online communities.

The video's context remains pivotal, with Gandhi's rhetorical question becoming a focal point of diverse interpretations and humorous takes online. While the intent behind the statement within the rally remains unclear, netizens seized upon the opportunity to create memes, witty one-liners, and satirical posts, amplifying the buzz surrounding this statement.

IND vs AUS WC final: No hotel rooms in Ahmedabad? THIS company is offering you a bed for free

This statement was made when Rahul Gandhi was addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Bundi when he quipped, "Instead of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai,' the prime minister should say 'Adani ji Ki Jai' because he works for him."

India's GDP crosses $4 trillion on November 19 for the first time

The Congress leader is persistently targeting the Adani group, alleging undue advantages under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. The party's demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe, fueled by allegations from a US Research group Hindenburg, intensified the scrutiny over the ties between the government and corporate entities, setting the stage for heightened political contention.