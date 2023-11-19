IND vs AUS WC final: No hotel rooms in Ahmedabad? THIS company is offering you a bed for free

ICC World Cup Final 2023: India’s leading sleep solutions company, Wakefit, has extended a warm welcome to cricket fans with a free stay offer at its store in Ahmedabad. Furniture and mattress company Wakefit is offering cricket fans a chance to stay for free at its Sarkhej-Gandhinagar store after the India vs Australia World Cup final match on November 19.

As hotel prices are skyrocketing in Ahmedabad due to the much awaited World Cup final, a furniture and mattress brand has come up with a bizarre promotional stunt. For those in Ahmedabad for the November 19 ICC ODI World Cup Final between Australia and India, the Wakefit store will be open. In other words, those who haven't been able to reserve lodging in Ahmedabad can remain at the Wakefit store.

Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, co-founder of Wakefit, stated on "X" that guests attending the World Cup final may stay for free for one night in their Ahmedabad shop. “No hotel rooms in Ahmedabad after you see India win? No problem! Come over to Wakefit – our doors will remain open,” he wrote.

Also Read | IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma's 'rightful' swap - Superstition behind World Cup trophy photoshoot gives fans hope

People may visit the Wakefit store in Sarkhej-Gandhinagar to take advantage of the free stay. They just have to present their match ticket. Interested parties may reserve their seats in advance by contacting IndiaJeetega@wakefit.co via email.

Meanwhile, India last reached at this stage in the World Cup 12 years back when they became the champions. The iconic moment in 2011, when Dhoni sealed victory with a six in the World Cup final, signaled a shift in cricket's power dynamics, establishing India's dominance at the 'Mecca of Cricket.'

Australia stands as the sole team to achieve consecutive title triumphs with 11 wins in 2003 and 2007. Rohit Sharma now has a historic opportunity, as a win on Sunday would make India only the second side to accomplish this feat.

Also Read | Pujas, havans, aartis and more: Fans pray for India's win against Australia to lift World Cup title (WATCH)