Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IND vs AUS WC final: No hotel rooms in Ahmedabad? THIS company is offering you a bed for free

    ICC World Cup Final 2023: India’s leading sleep solutions company, Wakefit, has extended a warm welcome to cricket fans with a free stay offer at its store in Ahmedabad. Furniture and mattress company Wakefit is offering cricket fans a chance to stay for free at its Sarkhej-Gandhinagar store after the India vs Australia World Cup final match on November 19.
     

    IND vs AUS WC final No hotel rooms in Ahmedabad THIS company is offering you a bed for free gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 19, 2023, 1:50 PM IST

    As hotel prices are skyrocketing in Ahmedabad due to the much awaited World Cup final, a furniture and mattress brand has come up with a bizarre promotional stunt. For those in Ahmedabad for the November 19 ICC ODI World Cup Final between Australia and India, the Wakefit store will be open. In other words, those who haven't been able to reserve lodging in Ahmedabad can remain at the Wakefit store.

    Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, co-founder of Wakefit, stated on "X" that guests attending the World Cup final may stay for free for one night in their Ahmedabad shop. “No hotel rooms in Ahmedabad after you see India win? No problem! Come over to Wakefit – our doors will remain open,” he wrote.

    Also Read | IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma's 'rightful' swap - Superstition behind World Cup trophy photoshoot gives fans hope

    People may visit the Wakefit store in Sarkhej-Gandhinagar to take advantage of the free stay. They just have to present their match ticket. Interested parties may reserve their seats in advance by contacting IndiaJeetega@wakefit.co via email.

    Meanwhile, India last reached at this stage in the World Cup 12 years back when they became the champions.  The iconic moment in 2011, when Dhoni sealed victory with a six in the World Cup final, signaled a shift in cricket's power dynamics, establishing India's dominance at the 'Mecca of Cricket.'

    Australia stands as the sole team to achieve consecutive title triumphs with 11 wins in 2003 and 2007. Rohit Sharma now has a historic opportunity, as a win on Sunday would make India only the second side to accomplish this feat.

    Also Read | Pujas, havans, aartis and more: Fans pray for India's win against Australia to lift World Cup title (WATCH)

    Last Updated Nov 19, 2023, 1:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs AUS in Ahmedabad Google celebrates 2023 World Cup final with a unique doodle gcw

    IND vs AUS in Ahmedabad: Google celebrates 2023 World Cup final with a unique doodle

    Pooja Bumper BR-94 Lottery 2023: Check date, time, prize structure and more anr

    Pooja Bumper BR-94 Lottery 2023: Check date, time, prize structure and more

    140 crore Indians are cheering for you PM Modi wishes Men in Blue ahead of WC final against Australia snt

    '140 crore Indians are cheering for you': PM Modi wishes Men in Blue ahead of WC final against Australia

    India s GDP crosses $4 trillion on November 19 for the first time AJR

    India's GDP crosses $4 trillion on November 19 for the first time

    ICC World Cup final: Nationwide prayers emerge in support of India ahead clash against Australia (WATCH) AJR

    ICC World Cup final: Nationwide prayers emerge in support of India ahead clash against Australia (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    7 compelling reasons to choose whole fruits over juice SHG

    7 compelling reasons to choose whole fruits over juice

    Record attendance in World Cup final: 1.32 lakh people witness India vs Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium snt

    Record attendance in World Cup final: 1.32 lakh people witness India vs Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium

    cricket India vs Australia: What happens if the ODI World Cup final clash ends in a tie? osf

    India vs Australia: What happens if the ODI World Cup final clash ends in a tie?

    Israel Palestine war: India sends second batch of humanitarian aid to Gaza; check details AJR

    Israel-Palestine war: India sends second batch of humanitarian aid to Gaza; check details

    IND vs AUS in Ahmedabad Google celebrates 2023 World Cup final with a unique doodle gcw

    IND vs AUS in Ahmedabad: Google celebrates 2023 World Cup final with a unique doodle

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon